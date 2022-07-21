Suspect Sought In Mobile Home Arson Jul 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man who allegedly set fire to a mobile home about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2390 Whirlwind Road is sought by sheriff’s deputies.Property owners told deputies they heard a woman yell at the suspect “to stop,” Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report.The man who is named in the report as the arson suspect set fire to curtains at one end of the mobile home. He was outside and set fire to curtains in a broken window, the report said.One of the residents punched the suspect in the mouth and then went inside to try and extinguish the fire.“(He) thought he had the fire out but it caught again and engulfed the entire home,” the report said.No injuries were reported.As the resident tried to put the fire out, the suspect and a woman with him left in a car.The mobile home is valued at $5,000. The arson remains under investigation. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Suspect Jedidiah Jones Law Resident Yell Mobile Home Arson Deputy Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Afton Man Killed, 2 Injured In Weekend Crash Annual Virginia Highlands Festival Kicks Off July 22 In Abingdon 3 Candidates Running For City School Board Seat Pair In Custody After THP Pursuit