Sheriff’s detectives continue an investigation into the reported embezzlement of nearly $22,000 from the Dollar General Market at 8135 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
A deputy spoke Tuesday with Dollar General managers, who said they were notified by the company’s bank that six deposits that had been scheduled to be made were missing. A bank manager looked at deposit records and noticed possible suspicious activity “in that multiple deposits were being deposited in one day as opposed to each being deposited on their own day,” Deputy Joe Harness said in a report.
Only one employee is entrusted with making bank deposits. That person is listed in the report as a suspect.
The alleged embezzlement totals $21,919 and occurred between Dec. 1, 2019 and Sept. 29, the report said.
While deputies were speaking with the managers Tuesday, the suspect called. He told a manager that he had a vehicle breakdown, and when he went to get help the vehicle containing the deposits was broken into and the money was stolen.
The employee told the manager he intended to pay back the deposits “by injecting the deposits with his own funds in an effort to pay back the lost balance over time,” the report said.
The man said “he would use a deposit from one day to pay for the scheduled deposit from a few days prior in an attempt to keep the bank and his employer from discovering the suspicious activity,” the report said.
According to deposit records, “no deposits appeared to be overpaid like the suspect had described he intended to do,” the report said.
The suspect lives outside of Greene County and could not be questioned Tuesday.
The sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Department was notified.