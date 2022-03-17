Four people were charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after a woman in a hotel room apparently overdosed on fentanyl.
Deputies went to a room about 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap and found the woman unconscious in a bathroom. Signs of an overdose were recognized and two doses of Narcan were administered by a deputy.
The woman, identified as a fifth suspect, was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital. Her condition was not available Thursday.
While deputies were in the room, an open box containing syringes was seen. Found elsewhere was a plastic bag containing suspected fentanyl, 81 plastic bags used to package drugs, 33 syringes, three digital scales and three straws. One syringe containing a blue liquid that tested positive for fentanyl was found, a report said.
The woman who overdosed was lying against a man sitting on a bathroom commode when deputies arrived. He was identified as Joshua P. Mullins, 41, of Ingram Road, Talbott.
Charged with the drug possession offenses were Mullins; 29-year-old Evan G. Sanders, of Mint Drive, Newport; 34-year-old Brittany D. Cope, of Lake Forest Drive, Morristown; and 37-year-old Tonya M. Chandler, of Valley Street, Morristown.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was notified and agents responded to the scene.
A records check showed “multiple suspects had multiple warrants in multiple counties,” the report said.
The fentanyl “was in constructive possession of all suspects,” the report said.
Mullins, Sanders, Cope and Chandler were held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.