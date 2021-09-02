Haley D. Banks, 29, of 148 E. Brad Street, was charged about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Banks was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in the report.
Deputies responded to a report about a man who appeared to be intoxicated carrying a baby into a room at the Quality Inn on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap. Deputies knocked on the room door and it took about five minutes for the room occupants to open the door. A man carrying a 3-month-old baby answered the door.
Banks was also inside the room.
Deputies saw a blue bag on the bed containing syringes, plastic bags and what Banks said was heroin.
The suspected heroin weighed 4.42 grams.
More syringes, bags and drug paraphernalia were found in the room, along with two bottles containing pills. One pill is believed to be Xanax, the report said.
Banks told deputies the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to her.
The Department of Children’s Services was contacted in relation to the baby.
Banks was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
Drugs seized were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for positive identification.