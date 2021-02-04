David A. Dabbs, 30, of 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, was charged late Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug and possessing a firearm during a felony.
Dabbs was also charged with driving on a revoked license-8th offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dabbs was pulled over in a sport utility vehicle about 11:10 p.m. Wdnesday on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Kingsport Highway, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report.
Dabbs was westbound in the SUV without headlights on. A records check showed that Dabbs’ driver’s license was revoked.
A K-9 unit was called to the scene. K-9 Kid alerted on the SUV. During a search, a spoon with "a brown powdery substance on it consistent with heroin” was found beside the driver’s seat, along with a marijuana grinder, the report said.
Also found in the SUV was a small container with suspected methamphetamine inside.
Two handguns were found under the driver’s side front seat. A digital scale, a glass pipe and plastic bags were found in a box on a back seat.
Dabbs was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.