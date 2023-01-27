More than 50 grams of suspected heroin were seized after a traffic stop Wednesday by the Mosheim Police Department and the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force. Ronnie D. Pinyan, 58, of Mosheim, was charged with drug possession offenses in connection with the drug seizure.
Photo Special To The Sun/Mosheim Police Department
A traffic stop Wednesday by Mosheim police and agents of the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force resulted in drug charges being filed against 58-year-old Ronnie David Pinyan, of 1705 Main St., Mosheim.
The traffic stop was made in the area of Interstate 81 and Exit 23 as part of a drug suppression operation, according to a news release by police Chief Dustin Jeffers.
Pinyan, a passenger in the vehicle involved in the traffic stop, was found to be in possession of over 50 grams of suspected heroin, the release said.
Pinyan was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Pinyan had a scheduled arraignment date Friday in General Sessions Court. He remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
“Special thanks to K-9 Kojak of Greeneville Police Department for the assist,” the news release said.