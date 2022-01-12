One person suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Greeneville police investigated.
A 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Marion L. Powell was struck from behind while Powell was stopped at a traffic light west of the Ingles Market.
The truck was hit by a 2000 Chevrolet driven by Christopher A. Mills, who suffered a suspected minor injury. Mills was not taken to the hospital.
Mills told police the sun was in his eyes and he didn’t see the truck driven by Powell, who was not injured.
No tickets were issued.