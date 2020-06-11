A Morristown man pulled over Wednesday afternoon for speeding by sheriff’s deputies on Ripley Island Road was found to have suspected marijuana in his vehicle.
Corbin T. Meryhew, of Alpha Valley Home Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug.
Meryhew was paced driving 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph speed zone when the traffic stop was conducted at the intersection with Chuckey Highway, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report.
During the traffic stop, Meryhew admitted having marijuana in his possession. A K-9 sniff was conducted and the dog alerted on the vehicle.
A bag containing suspected marijuana was found, along with a second bag containing a partially smoked marijuana cigarette, the report said.
Meryhew was issued a criminal summons and also cited for speeding. He is scheduled to appear June 15 in General Sessions Court.