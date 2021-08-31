Suspected methamphetamine and the synthetic narcotic fentanyl were seized after sheriff’s deputies investigated a one-vehicle crash about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Panoramic Drive.
Kelly Marie Whitehead, 30, of 3220 Panoramic Drive, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A deputy spoke to Whitehead, who said the brakes on the pickup truck she was driving failed and it crashed into a tree.
Drug paraphernalia was seen inside the truck, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
A search of the truck turned up 7.8 grams of suspected meth, 5.7 grams of a substance consistent with fentanyl, multiple syringes, different sizes of empty plastic bags, metal spoons with different measurements on them, a weight and a digital scale, the report said.
Whitehead was also carrying $660 in cash.
Whitehead was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday morning in Greene County General Sessions Court.