Michael J. McCraw, 36, of 420 Old Cemetery Road, was charged about 6:30 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with sale or delivery of a controlled substance and other offenses.
McCraw was also charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A records check showed McCraw had an active violation of probation-3rd offense warrant sworn out in Greene County, Officer Charles Story said in a report.
Police were called to the 100 block of Mason Street about a man passed out in a minivan with the driver’s side door open, the report said. McCraw was awakened and “kept dozing off” while speaking with officers, the report said.
A search of the vehicle located a glass pipe and a torch lighter. Found on McCraw were three bullets and a roll of cash. Inside a backpack on the back seat were three plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine, along with other small plastic bags.
A loaded Ruger 9 millimeter handgun was also found. McCraw was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.