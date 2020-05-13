Dustin L. Shelton, of 8780 107 Cutoff, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and public intoxication.
Deputies responded about 5:25 a.m. Wednesday to the Marathon market at 3685 Erwin Highway about a man passed out in a vehicle, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report.
Shelton was in a sport utility vehicle. A glass pipe was seen in his lap, the report said. A search of Shelton after he was awakened turned up a plastic bag containing 12 grams of marijuana and another bag containing about three grams of suspected methamphetamine, the report said.
Shelton appeared disoriented and had slurred speech, the report said.
Shelton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in General Sessions Court.