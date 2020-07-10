Greeneville police took a woman into custody early Friday who allegedly led officers on a pair of vehicle pursuits.
She and a man taken into custody are suspects in an armed robbery Wednesday morning, and other theft incidents.
Chelsea Lynn Cutshaw, 28, of 1775 Jones Bridge Road, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, evading arrest and auto burglary, according to police reports.
Matthew T. McNutt, of 365 Colvert Road, was charged with two counts of auto burglary.
Other charges are pending.
About 3:45 a.m. Friday while patrolling an area of the Tennessee Bypass 70 and Wesley Avenue, a blue and green Chevrolet Cavailer pulled out in front a patrol car, a police report said.
Police determined that the car was used in a knifepoint armed robbery of a woman Wednesday morning in Greeneville, the report said.
Patrol car lights and siren were activated at Asheville Highway and West Main Street.
The car sped away at a high rate of speed. Police continued pursuit of the car down Newport Highway.
The male passenger, later confirmed to be McNutt, was throwing items out the passenger side of the vehicle during the pursuit.
“The passenger threw out a gas jug, a table saw, and two power saws,” an officer report said.
The car pulled off the right side of Newport Highway and drove around a house before pulling back onto the road. Cutshaw lost control of the car, going off the right side of road before again pulling onto the road, the report said.
The car continued outbound on Newport Highway “all over the roadway” before it veered off the left side of the road, hitting several railroad ties before crashing into a house.
The man and woman in the car ran away as officers approached.
McNutt was apprehended and taken to the ground. Cutshaw “took off through the house and was taken into custody by officers,” the report said.
The same two suspects were involved in a theft-related incident about 2:40 a.m. Friday at the Taco Bell restaurant, 109 Asheville Highway.
Police were called about a theft from a vehicle. A witness saw Cutshaw and McNutt inside a woman’s vehicle.
McNutt also allegedly entered a truck parked at the restaurant.
After Cutshaw and McNutt were taken into custody later Friday morning, video surveillance footage from the restaurant showed the pair were wearing the same clothing as the suspects in the Taco Bell thefts.
About 5 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call about a possibly intoxicated woman driving a blue Chevrolet Cavalier. The car was seen going toward an apartment complex at 1120 Arnold Road, an officer’s report said.
The car also matched the description of a vehicle used in the armed robbery earlier Wednesday.
The car was seen parked in the apartment complex lot and a male passenger identified as McNutt closed the car door after he saw police. Cutshaw was in the driver’s seat.
“The vehicle began trying to flee. I began giving commands for the driver of the vehicle to stop. As the vehicle was trying to flee, it hit another unoccupied vehicle that was in the parking lot,” the report said.
The car was driven at a high rate of speed to the back of the apartment complex. Officers followed the car, which drove into the grass behind the apartments, the report said.
The car then pulled onto Arnold Road and its occupants continued to flee.
The pursuit was terminated at West Church Street and North Sunset Street.
Cutshaw was sought in connection with that incident on arrest warrants for felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
McNutt and Cutshaw are suspects in a knifepoint robbery about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Overlook Drive.
The victim told Greeneville police she was getting into her car when she was approached by a man “who held a knife low towards her” and held the driver’s side door open and demanded her purse.
The man got the purse from the victim and ran toward Bird Circle. The victim was not injured.
The suspect was described in the report. The victim told police he displayed what appeared to be a kitchen knife.
A witness told police the man was seen getting into a green two-door car with a woman driving. The car drove away on Bird Circle.
The purse contained $16 in cash, a checkbook, driver’s license, other personal identification and a hairbrush.
Cutshaw and McNutt were held in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.