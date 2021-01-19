No explosives or dangerous devices were found in a suspicious backpack found about 10:25 a.m. outside Walmart near the garden section of the building, Greeneville police said.
A Walmart employee saw the backpack on the ground near propane tanks outside the store at 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, according to 911 Dispatch.
The backpack was cleared by a member of the Greeneville Police Department Explosive Ordinance Detection unit, police Assistant Chief Michael Crum said.
“No explosives were found,” Crum said in a news release.
The Walmart garden center area of the store was evacuated while the investigation was conducted.
Officers spoke with Walmart loss prevention employees and reviewed security camera footage of the area.
“A perimeter was established and a person of interest was identified from camera footage and located inside the store by loss prevention,” Crum said.
The person was interviewed by officers and claimed ownership of the backpack.
No charges were filed and the owner was allowed to leave.