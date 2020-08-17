Suspicious behavior by two people prompted a traffic stop by the Greeneville Police Department Friday morning, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug charges.
Two people seated in the rear of a sedan slumped down as the vehicle and Officer Burton Ellis passed each other on West Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report from the police department. The sedan then pulled into a nearby convenience market and switched drivers.
In a check of the vehicle tag, Ellis found that the registered owner, Michael Kesterson, had a suspended driver’s license, the report stated. Kesterson, 5562 Asheville Highway, was the driver of the vehicle when it first came to the officer’s attention.
When Ellis stopped the sedan, Shannon Wills, 616 E. Barton Ridge Road, was the operator, and Ellis found in a records check that Wills had a revoked driver’s license, the report stated.
After observing two backpacks, several small boxes and a set of scales in the front seat, Ellis asked for consent to search the car, according to the report. That request was denied and a K-9 officer was called to the scene to conduct an “open air sniff” around the vehicle.
After the K-9 gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, a probable cause search was conducted by the officers, the report stated. In that search, officers allegedly found a half gram of methamphetamine, 2 Zanex, 5 Alprazolam, 9 Clonazapam and 2 Subutex pills as well as assorted drug paraphernalia.
Kesterson was in possession of the methamphetamine, Alprazolam, Zanax and assorted paraphernalia, and Wills had the Clonazapam pills on his person, according to the report. Kesterson was charged with Schedule II drug violations, simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to the report. Wills was charged with simple possession and driving on a revoked license, the report stated.
Another passenger, Vanessa Hartsell, was in possession of cut straws and syringes with residue, the report stated. Hartsell, 302 Guinn Drive, was charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, the report stated.