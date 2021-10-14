A driver was killed and a 10-year-old passenger injured about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when the sport utility vehicle they were in struck the rear of a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The victim is identified as 31-year-old Morgan Woods, of Mosheim. The 10-year-old front seat passenger in Woods’ SUV was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to an area hospital. The condition of the 10-year-old was not available Thursday.
Woods was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition. Traffic was congested because of a lane blockage by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the report said.
The SUV struck the back of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer hauling steel pipe driven by 57-year-old Kelvin Howard, of Anniston, Alabama. Howard was not injured.
Woods and the passenger were wearing seat belts, as was Howard. Use of a safety restraint would not have made a difference in the outcome of the crash, the report said.
No citations were issued.
First responders on scene included the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker.