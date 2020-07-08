Two occupants of a sport utility vehicle suffered suspected injuries about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when the driver ran off the right side of the Highway 70 Bypass and struck a mailbox, causing the SUV to roll over several times.
Driver Creedence Isaiah Aust and passenger Rebecca Karig suffered suspected minor injuries, a Greeneville police crash report said.
The northbound 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling toward Asheville Highway when Aust struck a Heritage Bank mailbox and the SUV crossed Myers Street on two wheels before going back across the Bypass and rolling before coming to rest on its wheels, the report said.
Aust and Karig refused treatment by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and were taken by private vehicle to Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Aust was cited for failure to exercise due care.