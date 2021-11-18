When he’s out and about of late, Dale Kyker of Kyker’s Extreme Automotive, 1201 Tusculum Blvd., is beginning to get occasional “Hey, aren’t you the guy on that TV show?” kinds of reactions from people he encounters.
“That TV show” is “Swap Shop: Dash for Cash,” which began airing worldwide on Netflix only days ago. The reality show follows six teams of East Tennesseans as they chase down items advertised for sale via the “Swap Shop” radio show out of Rogersville.
So now that Kyker’s finds itself onstage before the world, what is the resulting effect, overall, for the business?
I asked Dale about that Monday, and he was able to answer in a single word: “Positive.”
Since the program became viewable on Netflix, Kyker’s Extreme Automotive has received more in-person visitors than usual, gotten phone calls from more people from both near and far away, received abundant texts, messages and friend requests on social media, and in general seen its visibility greatly broadened.
Dale even got a message from somebody in South Korea.
Dale and his much more brash associate, Scott Jones, typically scramble on the show in search of junked, rusted autos or auto parts (and sometimes other things, such as a calf that “side-hustle farmer” Dale buys from Greene County commission member Jason Cobble in one episode).
Kyker’s Extreme then restores the “picked” items into gleaming, functional, sometimes repurposed but always salable items of beauty. Well, except for the calf, which was fine already without auto-shop work.
The other five “picking” teams featured on the show, all coming from other East Tennessee locales such as Knoxville, Tazewell and Johnson City, rush out to try for other kinds of things advertised on the radio show: “creepy clown dolls,” comic books, vintage glassware and crockery, various antiques, etc.
A good deal of bartering, negotiating, wheeling and dealing usually goes on between the sellers and buyers, with some deals working out, others going bust.
A few times, two teams of pickers are shown coming to the same seller and competing to make the buy.
Due to how Netflix streams its programming, it is possible to “binge watch” the first season, one episode after another. Unlike network television, you don’t have to wait a week between episodes.
Will there be a second season? Dale says that is an unanswered question just now. It all depends on the response of viewers. The more who watch, the more likely the show will be to go further. So if you want to help keep Greeneville and East Tennessee on TV screens around the world, watch the show! Maybe let Netflix know you like it!
In my honest opinion, it’s worth watching the series just for the fun of it. It provides some good entertainment.
Just how much reality is there in “reality TV” such as “Swap Shop: Dash for Cash”?
Based on what Dale has to say, the show is true-to-life, broadly speaking, but sometimes re-stages bits and pieces for practical purposes.
This, in fact, is detectable in any reality show. For example, how many times have you seen reality show segments showing someone knocking on a door of a house, with the door then shown being opened from the inside-the-house point of view?
Is that “reality?”
Well, yes and no.
Yes, there really was an initial door knock and door answer, but what is shown on TV clearly was re-staged for the camera. How else did the camera operator already happen to be inside?
It’s reality, recreated.
Dale will tell you firmly, though, that there is no script, no pre-written lines, on “Swap Shop.” The production teams kept dialogue and basic scenarios real. Maybe a little extra drama and conflict encouraged, a few shots redone for the sake of better camera angles and presentation, but in broad terms, it’s real stuff.
One thing an East Tennessee viewer will quickly notice in watching the show is that the location-establishing shots aren’t precise. You might, for example, see a street or aerial drone shot of Greeneville opening a segment that happens in Tazewell or Knoxville, or vice-versa.
That’s slightly off-putting to viewers who reside or work in those locales, maybe, but when you think about it, does it really matter to somebody watching the show in Missouri or Nebraska, and who never has been to Tennessee and doesn’t know a Greeneville from a Tazewell? Probably not. For some purposes, a street is just a street, a rooftop just a rooftop. And hey, it’s all East Tennessee, right?
One real-life outgrowth of the portions of the show that were shot in Greeneville is that it gave a job to at least one local person.
“Hot Dog Man” John Price shared what he called “a little side-story” via a Facebook message. It’s something that happened during the period the Netflix film crew was in Greeneville, and it’s remarkable.
John messaged: “The producer of the show walked from Kyker’s to the CrossFit Arcane next door to inquire about using the gym while they were shooting in town. She spoke to my son-in-law, Zachary (Wampler), who, along with my daughter, manages and is the lead trainer at the gym.
“When she (the producer) told him why she was in town and that they’d be filming in and around the area, he (Zachary) mentioned to her about his digital media degree with an emphasis in video production. He got hired on the spot to join the production crew and spent the next six-to-eight weeks traveling between here, Knoxville, Tazewell and Johnson City filming and being production assistant with the crew. He has since worked for them again and has been called for other jobs with Netflix.”
His name even appears in the shows end credits as a camera production assistant. He also is seen in one of what John called an “opening sequence” of the show.
Wow! Talk about a good turn of events for one local guy, and all because Netflix showed up here! One unpredictable event leading to another. “You are trained in video? You’re hired!”
Pretty cool, huh?
In case you want to visit some of the places featured in the show, here are the main ones (according to the website techbondhu.com): “... West Main Antiques and Vintage at 126 West Main Street in Johnson City, Kyker’s Extreme Automotive at 1201 Tusculum Boulevard in Greeneville, and JD’s Realty and Auction at 316 Market Street in Clinton are just a few of those companies.”
Also, the website says, “... a few of you could acknowledge The BobMart at 915 South Main Street in Rocky Top and a vintage retailer known as Pickers Paradise on 1316 North Broad Street in Tazewell in just a few of the scenes.”
Also on the show some are two Knoxville locations: Nirvana Comics, 6709 Kingston Pike Suite B, and Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, on 105 Cedar Lane.
The website quoted above doesn’t mention it, but there was some filming done at Kent Bewley’s City Car Museum, 210 South Main St., Greeneville. And Kent himself shows up some on the show. Call him “Mr. B” next time you see him. He’ll know what you mean.
Oh, and Lennie Lawson also makes an appearance or two, as do various Kyker personnel, including Dale’s wife and business partner, Lisa. I suspect there are other locals I’m failing to mention. Just watch the show. You’ll spot them. And some of the streets, barns and houses that show up may look familiar.
Some of the finished work produced on the show at Kyker’s Extreme Automotive still is in town, some in the Kyker showroom, some in the car museum.