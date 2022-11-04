Greene County Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell has served as the president in Region 1 of the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association since December 2021, a position he says it has been "an honor" to hold.
During his time in the position, Swatsell has represented Greene County's and East Tennessee's interests as a part of the organization's statewide executive board.
The Tennessee County Highway Officials Association is a nonprofit public interest organization representing all 95 elected and appointed county highway officials before the Tennessee General Assembly, the governor, and state departments, according to the organization's website.
The association works closely with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) regarding information about any new or changing regulations affecting county road departments.
The organization is made up of four regions, which each elect representatives to serve on the state executive board. The state executive board is made up of regional presidents, the president of the organization and the organization's executive director.
The Tennessee County Highway Officials Association was officially organized in 1987, with the hiring of James H. Westbrook as its first executive director. In 2002, J. Rodney Carmical was named executive director, serving for the next 19 years, according to the website.
The organization's current executive director is Brett Howell.
According to the association's website, Howell came to the association in July 2021 with more than 26 years of experience with the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service.
Swatsell was elected as Region 1 president by all the other county road officials from counties in East Tennessee.
Swatsell said he could hardly believe it when the other road officials chose him as their representative.
"There are guys in this region that are 30- or 40-year veterans in the highway business, and they say, 'you're the guy.' For them to have that confidence in me, the fact that they would let me be their voice at the state level, is pretty overwhelming," Swatsell said. "It is a huge compliment. It meant something to me. I didn't do it to be recognized. I did it to try to help."
Swatsell has attended regional meetings, state conferences, and assisted with new member orientation during his tenure in the position.
"It's pretty demanding. It'll run you up and down the road, but it's worth it," Swatsell said.
Swatsell sat on an advisory task force that facilitated discussions between local highway officials and TDOT.
"That has been done with hopes of developing better communications with TDOT. I sat on that board that tried to make relations better. We have made some positive strides," Swatsell said.
Swatsell also helped acclimate newly elected and appointed county road officials from across the state in August.
"I sat on a panel to answer questions for new folks coming in. Sort of help them figure out what to do, how to do it and how to treat specific situations," Swatsell.
Swatsell had experience to draw from in advising new officials as he has nearly 35 years of experience in the road business.
Swatsell spent 30 years of his career with TDOT before being elected Greene County road superintendent, a position he has held for the past four years. He was recently reelected to the county position in August.
Swatsell has represented Greene County and East Tennessee in Nashville, where he met with the deputy director of Transportation.
"I'm an old TDOT guy, but I'm on the other side of the fence now, so I sort of know how they work. I told them there is power in unity. If we can work together with respect, then things are going to get better," Swatsell said.
The relationship between TDOT and local officials is important, according to Swatsell, particularly when it comes to funding road projects locally.
"We need help from the state to do big projects. It helps your county to keep a good relationship with all those people," Swatsell said.
Swatsell's term as the regional president of the organization will end in December, but he says the experience has been been hard to top.
"It has probably been the pinnacle of my career so far. It's something to be proud of. It'll be hard to top this as far as being a road man. Being a grandpa is the ultimate pride, of course, and being a dad and a husband is great, but this is the top as far as my career goes," Swatsell said.
Learning from other county officials is also a benefit of the organization, according to Swatsell.
"It's very informative. You can learn about others' struggles and success stories. You can learn from other people's mistakes. It's really a tight-knit group that helps each other. I'm blessed to know all of them and be in this position," Swatsell said.
Although the job has been busy, Swatsell is grateful for the opportunity he has had to serve as the region's president and main representative at the state level.
"It's been a hoot. My wife has been real supportive. I have got to give credit, too, to the highway officials in Region 1 for recognizing something in me and asking me to hold this position," Swatsell said. "I'd also like to give credit to the good Lord above with how I've been blessed, and I'd like to thank the voters of Greene County for electing me road superintendent."