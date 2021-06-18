A common theme in contemporary discussions of American social and political life in our times is how much upheaval and disagreement we encounter everywhere we look.
There is nothing new about argumentative times. There have been many discordant periods in our nation. One Greeneville man was an important figure in such a time.
That man, the 17th president of the United States, is buried beneath a tall stone spire on Monument Hill, and his name was Andrew Johnson. His life included many trying periods, from his youth through his presidency. The post-Civil War period of Reconstruction was a particularly tough one.
I’m no historian and am fully unqualified to judge the Johnson presidency as it relates to Reconstruction or much anything else. However, an event coming up locally in September will bring to us several people highly qualified to explore and expound upon the man and his era.
A friend I made during my time at Tusculum University (while it was still Tusculum College) is George Collins. Informally speaking, he was the “museums guy” at Tusculum for several years, and became quite knowledgeable about Andrew Johnson. He remains involved in spotlighting the legacy of Johnson through the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.
George informed me about a symposium coming up Sept. 17 at the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center. Both the AJ Heritage Association and the National Park Service are backing it.
If you enjoy the study of American history, or if you, like me, simply have a nagging feeling that you should know more than you do about the only POTUS to come from Greeneville, this symposium is ideal for you.
The title of it will be “Then and Now: Andrew Johnson and Reconstruction.” It is a collaboration between the Heritage Association and the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
The press release about it says: “The one-day program will seek to promote better understanding of Andrew Johnson and his role in Reconstruction. The Reconstruction Era, with its many political and social challenges, is often glossed over as ‘the time after the Civil War.’ Most historians today would agree that the war transformed the nation. The history and culture that emerged at such a pivotal moment in the nation’s memory will be explored by a panel of experts … ”
Through “study, review, and examination of historical figures such as Andrew Johnson and his Tennessee predecessors James K. Polk and Andrew Jackson,” the release continues, the symposium “will help citizens understand how and why the war shaped the nation’s contemporary memory and institutions. Central to this are race relations and slavery during the Civil War and after during the Reconstruction era, which continue to mark the nation today.”
Speakers include Dr. Daniel Feller, professor and director of the University of Tennessee’s “Papers of Andrew Jackson” project; Dr. Andrew Slap, associate professor of history at ETSU and author of “The Doom of Reconstruction: The Liberal Republican Movement in the Civil War Era”; Dr. Tara White, history instructor at Wallace Community College in Selma, Ala., and an authority in African-American research and programming who has managed several historical sites; and Dr. Angela Zombek: assistant professor, University of North Carolina, Wilmington, and author of works including, “Penitentiaries, Punishment, and Military Prisons.” She is series editor of “Interpreting the Civil War: Text and Context” for Kent University Press.
Dr. Don Sexton, professor emeritus of history at Tusculum University, will moderate the program.
A distinctive feature of the symposium will be that all the speakers and the Q/A session will be recorded and a transcript provided to all attendees, that cost being covered in the $25 registration fee. Also covered by the registration fee is a buffet lunch.
Though the symposium is several months away, the word needs to get out now to allow for interested people to plan ahead and get signed up early, George tells me. Early registration will help planners to get a preliminary idea of attendance.
A registration form can be obtained by sending an e-mail to George Collins at shay46@earthlink.net or by calling 423-525-0240. The Registration Form also can be obtained at the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association’s web page, andrewjohnsonheritage.com.
The Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1982 by Andrew Johnson’s great granddaughter, Martha Johnson Patterson Bartlett. The Association is the “Official Friends Group” of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and supports its educational programming.