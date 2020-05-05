The impact of the COVID-19 virus has brought about a period in the United States (and elsewhere) that could be titled “the great interruption.” From education through business, entertainment through worship, the patterns of daily life have been either slowed or fully disrupted, by necessity.
At this point, a slow and careful revival of life as we’ve known it is beginning, with caution-tempered hopes growing that once again, before too long, we all can experience a familiar and happily ordinary world.
One of the entities eager for normalcy and safety to return is a United Way-supported program that provides, quietly and very directly, ongoing nutrition in a community where many residents – as many as 20 percent of them – are food-challenged.
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, in more typical times, provides Wednesday lunchtime meals in a quiet church-house setting in the Wesley Heights community. Mary Goldman, who supervises the program, credits United Way and those who support it with much of the TMSK’s success in feeding the hungry.
United Way’s community-focused approach fits well into the guiding principles of the TMSK, according to Goldman. “This a group effort,” as Goldman puts it. “This is a collective. We all do this together. We all have a piece. That’s why this organization works. People take ownership.”
United Way supporters are part of that “ownership, and are a “blessing” to the TMSK, Goldman will tell you.
“We are very appreciative of the support that the United Way has given us with their financial assistance to our organization. The money that they give us goes toward the food we need for our weekly Wednesday lunches. We average 275 meals a week, and sometimes more,” she told The Greeneville Sun.
She made a key point: “We receive no other public assistance other than the money the United Way provides us.”
She continued, “The United Way has been a blessing to our mission, which grows as the food insecurity needs increase in the under-served community we provide meals to.”
The TMSK program also is eligible to shop for food at Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee, she said. “We can buy food at reduced prices or receive free UDSA food when available. We depend on the generosity of our local churches and community members with the rest of the funds we need to operate.”
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen has provided an opportunity for volunteerism for those who want to make a direct, hands-on contribution of effort in the community. A small but well-tended garden behind the Tabernacle Mission church building enjoys the loving care of volunteer gardeners, and helps supply the food served.
“The community garden that the Big Springs Master Gardeners maintain has produce growing in it that is earmarked for our weekly meals,” Goldman said.
Like almost everything else at present, the program has suffered an interruption due to COVID-19, however.
“We have closed our doors during this time of challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Goldman explained. “Our volunteers are in the high-risk age group, and many of our clients are elderly or have health issues. We want to make sure that our community is safe and healthy and will not reopen until we are sure that can happen.”
Despite the frustration of not being able to carry out its mission on the usual pattern, the program is adapting and refusing to give up.
If we remain closed and the produce in the community garden is ready to be harvested, Goldman said, “we have developed a safe plan to distribute it out into the Wesley Heights community.”
She encourages support of the United Way’s work in helping keep local people fed and healthy. And despite the momentary bump in the road caused by the viral pandemic, the quiet and unpretentious work of Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen will go on, its leaders and volunteers keeping their eyes fixed on the future.
“Like everyone else, we hope that we will soon be able to start feeding the neighborhood good nutritious meals in the near future,” Goldman said.
TMSK is located at 802 Wesley Ave., Greeneville.