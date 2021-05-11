It’s one of those ministries and community services that no one can find fault with, indisputably one of the finest humanitarian community efforts in Greene County. It is the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen on Wesley Avenue.
As was reported in a story in The Greeneville Sun two years ago, those who work in the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen often find themselves as blessed as those who come to experience the hot meals served up Wednesdays at 802 Wesley Ave., or delivered from the site by volunteers to people who might otherwise be insufficiently fed, or even not fed at all.
Executive Director and Head Chef Mary Goldman says “we’re all one catastrophe away from being in the shoes of the people we’re serving. It makes us appreciate what we have.”
The ministry, which despite its name serves far more than soup from its busy kitchen in the lower level of an unpretentious corner church house, is a United Way-supported effort that also has support from various churches, groups and individuals. It’s hard to grasp that the active food ministry, which works in an area of Greeneville where food insecurity exists for many residents, got its start as a good idea put into action years ago by three women: Anna Maddox, Carolyn Akins and Naomi Anderson.
The work started by those three has grown to involve literally hundreds of other caring volunteers since.
Chef Goldman has described the program as growing “organically, mostly just by word of mouth.” Its work through the years has made home delivery part of its offering, given that many elderly or infirm people can’t easily go to the site themselves.
About 225 people a week are served through the ministry. Almost 100 people receive their food through delivery provided by volunteers.
Part of the beauty of the program is its lightly structured, red-tape-shunning style, which focuses on people above protocols. In 2019, for example, one volunteer stated of the home delivery process, “We don’t ask questions and we don’t have you fill out any forms. We get calls from people, or someone on our route will let us know that a neighbor is in need.”
People of many ages benefit from the Tabernacle Soup Kitchen ministry, some of those ages being quite advanced, others much younger people who face special situations and challenges. All are readily served.
One volunteer made a statement that illuminates the harmony between the philosophy of the soup kitchen ministry and the United Way. “Our job on this planet is to serve others,” she says. “We’re servants, and that’s what God wants us to do.”
A secondary blessing that the soup kitchen has brought to its community is the beautiful garden of about 5,000 square feet that grows behind the church building, tended by volunteers and providing fresh vegetables used in the meals. It also is accessible to those in need in the neighborhood in the summer months.
Besides the food it provides, the neatly tended garden also is a visual beauty spot, especially when the plants are at their peak.
Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen accepts donations from the community. Food drives and monetary donations help the ministry make ends meet. The Second Harvest Food Bank is a crucial support.
And there is support as well through donations given to the United Way. Those provide a helping hand not only to the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen but also all the other community-serving agencies and programs UW helps fund.
Every dollar donated through the United Way funnels out in support of good works going on all around and among us.
Speaking of good works: It has been said of the people who give life to the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen that “These are genuine people with genuine hearts that want to serve others.”
The same is true of those who reach into their own purses and pockets to give of their resources through the United Way.
To learn how and when you can volunteer with the soup kitchen, call Mary Goldman at 342-7006.
More about this ministry may also be found on the soup kitchen’s Facebook page: facebook.com/groups/tabernaclesoupkitchen.