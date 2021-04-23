Building an airplane, and then flying it, will be a part of aviation students’ coursework at the Greene Technology Center beginning in the fall with the addition of Tango Flight to the center’s aviation program.
The Joint Board of Education, which combines all members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards to oversee the technology center, approved an agreement Thursday evening with the nonprofit Tango Flight, adding the high school aerospace engineering and aviation class.
The board also approved an agreement with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown for use of the Thomas Howard McNeese Education Center as a TCAT Service Center, which will expand TCAT’s local presence and program offerings for adult and high school students.
The addition of Tango Flight to the aviation program at the technology center will also open doors for dual enrollment possibilities with TCAT’s airframe and power plant program, Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells said.
“Participation in this partnership will enhance our curriculum and provide an opportunity to pursue a dual enrollment agreement with TCAT Morristown,” Wells said. “Our students would also benefit from the required mentorship component.”
The one-time deposit of $74,962 to bring Tango Flight to the technology center will be provided by the Niswonger Foundation directly to Tango Flight, while federal Carl D. Perkins Basic State Grant funding will cover the annual program fee of $9,473. The supplemental insurance policy for the program, at a cost of $4,000, will come from the Greene Technology Center’s budget.
Once built, the plane will belong to Tango Flight and can be exchanged for the materials for the next class, Tango Flight President Dan Weyant told the board in January.
The board also heard a presentation from TCAT Morristown President Jerry Young and approved an agreement to turn the Thomas Howard McNeese Education Center, located next to the Greene Technology Center on Hal Henard Road, into a TCAT Service Center.
TCAT’s expansion into the building will add HVAC, industrial maintenance and a daytime cosmetology program to that building.
“The HVAC program being added this fall will be open to our high school students as a dual enrollment opportunity,“ Wells told the board.
Young told the board that TCAT’s local presence has remained strong throughout the pandemic.
“COVID set a lot of things back, but TCAT Morristown and what we’ve been doing in Greeneville really never saw that,” Young said.
Over the past 18 months, Young said, TCAT Morristown has trained 1,146 students, with Greene County representing one of the college’s largest student bodies. Of those students, Young said 81% completed their training during the pandemic and 94% were placed in jobs related to their training.
“Greene County students account for 29% of our student population and is now one of the largest TCAT Morristown student bodies in my 10 county area, which shows the growth from the partnership we’ve had in this county and what you have done,” Young said.
He said the Thomas Howard McNeese Center, and TCAT’s planned expansion into the building, was the focus of his last meeting with the joint board, and that expansion was affected by the pandemic.
“The last time I got to meet with this group, we were talking about additional programs in the McNeese building next door. We were scheduled to put those programs in operation in the fall of last year,” Young said, but in April, the college was advised to plan for a possible 12% budget cut.
“Knowing that we had to put a hold on everything we were doing outside of just the basic operation,” Young said. “That never came to pass, thank goodness, but any additional moneys we were going to use to operate, we had to kind of hold onto because nobody knew how COVID was going to affect enrollment or state funding.”
Now, Young said, TCAT Morristown is ready to invest between a quarter to a half a million dollars in the Thomas Howard McNeese Center. He said the college plans to hire instructors for the new programs by July and has already begun ordering equipment for the HVAC and industrial maintenance programs.
He said work will be completed to add the daytime cosmetology offering by January, and that there will also be a carpentry program in the building that TCAT plans to partner with.
“We will see the Thomas Howard McNeese building being utilized for its original purpose to provide career training to the people of our community,” Wells said.
“It’s a good use of the building, and I’m glad to see it being used,” Greene County Board of Education Chairman Rick Tipton said.
Wells and Greene Technology Center Assistant Principal Marsha Hybarger also told the board how Perkins Reserve grant funding received last year has supported a middle school outreach program to increase awareness of and participation in the technology center’s programs.
A new Career Tech Coaching Team including counselors from each middle school as well as Hybarger and Career Counselor Kim Gass from the technology center has been working to fill gaps Hybarger said were found in the previous CTE experience for eighth graders by working with students on a six-year plan with emphasis on the student’s end goal. The middle schools will also host a career and college night for students, and counselors have had success with Major Clarity, an online platform designed to help students discover their strengths and weaknesses and possible future careers that align with the student.
“We are eagerly applying again for the secondary grant to continue this successful project,” Hybarger said. “We have just scratched the surface of Major Clarity. We know that there is a deeper dive that we can take to better serve our students while enhancing their six-year plan. This team is the missing link that can help each and every middle school student by showcasing their strengths.”
“With everything that has impacted our community this year, we are as excited as ever about the future of our community and our function in it,” Wells said. “Our programs are being articulated to middle school students in a way that they have not been before. We are playing an active part in the six-year plan of these young treasures, and we are looking forward to next year for many reasons more than ever.”
The next meeting of the Joint Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m., June 24 at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.