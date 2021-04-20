An agreement with Tango Flight, a high school aerospace engineering and aviation class where students build and fly a two-seat airplane, will be considered for the Greene Technology Center on Thursday by the Joint Board of Education.
The Joint Board combines all members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards to oversee the Greene Technology Center, where it meets quarterly.
The Greene Technology Center began offering an aviation program at the start of the current school year, and the Joint Board heard a presentation in January from Tango Flight President Dan Weyant.
According to the board’s agenda, if the Memorandum of Understanding is approved Thursday, a one-time deposit of $74,962 for the partnership with Tango Flight for the program will be provided by the Niswonger Foundation. An annual program fee of $9,473 will be paid through federal Carl D. Perkins Basic State Grant funding, and the supplemental insurance policy, at a cost of $4,000, will come from the Greene Technology Center’s budget.
In addition to providing the Tango Flight class to local high school students, participation in the partnership will enhance the curriculum at the Greene Technology Center and provide an opportunity to pursue a dual enrollment agreement with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown, according to the agenda.
The board will also consider approval of a facilities use agreement with TCAT Morristown related to the use of the Thomas Howard McNeese Education Center, located next to the Greene Technology Center, as a TCAT Service Center. TCAT has agreed to the terms and has committed resources to start, develop and improve service to the Greeneville and Greene County community through advanced training at the center, according to the agenda.
Reports from TCAT Morristown President Jerry Young and Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells, as well as consideration of a surplus vehicle disposal, are also on the agenda.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road. It will also be livestreamed at the Greeneville City Schools video channel, which can be accessed at www.gcschools.net.