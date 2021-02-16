A Jonesborough man who allegedly resisted arrest by Greeneville police early Monday was subdued by multiple Taser jolts.
Derek N. Shortt, 35, of Maple Ridge Drive, was found to be a fugitive from justice, with an active out-of-state arrest warrant.
Shortt was also charged with assault on an officer, methamphetamine possession, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Police on patrol about 1:20 a.m. Monday saw a vehicle parked at the ATM machine at the Andrew Johnson Bank branch on Main Street. A passenger later identified as Shortt gave police a false name and date of birth, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
Found during a search of the vehicle were several syringes, a digital scale and unidentified pills.
Officers attempted to detain Shortt, who allegedly “took off running” and ignored commands to stop, the report said.
Shortt fell as he ran in a nearby parking lot, but got back up, turned around and allegedly threw his cellphone at an officer, hitting him in the face.
A Taser used by police was ineffective on Shortt, who tried to hop across a creek before being caught by an officer who jumped on top of him. Shortt would not give officers his hands and he was “drive-stunned” three more times with a Taser before submitting and placing his hands behind his back.
Shortt was taken into custody and escorted to a patrol car, where he gave officers his name.
A records check showed that Shortt had an active arrest warrant in Gate City, Virginia.
When police walked to retrieve Shortt’s cellphone, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found at the spot where he fell to the ground, the report said.
Shortt was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.