The Taste of Greeneville event scheduled for May 4 at the Greene County Fairgrounds has been canceled, Main Street: Greeneville and the Greeneville Woman’s Club announced on Tuesday.
Refunds will be given for tickets already purchased.
According to a news release from Main Street: Greeneville, several issues affecting local restaurants including staffing, food availability and costs led to the decision.
This year's Taste of Greeneville was to be its 31st edition and its return after last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The change of venue, from the General Morgan Inn to the fairgrounds, was meant to provide more space for social distancing, the organizers said in March.
Sarah Webster, president of Main Street board of directors, and Teresa Lawrence, president of the Greeneville Woman’s Club, expressed appreciation in the news release for the local restaurants and vendors who made an attempt to participate this year and said all of them are anxious to continue the event in the future.
The organizers said they "especially appreciate our title sponsors of TEVET and the Capitol Theatre for their support and are happy they are continuing to support projects in our local community."
“We are truly sorry for this. We continue to encourage our members and everyone in the community to support local businesses via dine in, carry out and delivery. They deserve our support,” Main Street: Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov said.
All tickets purchased through Eventbrite will be credited to the original method of payment, according to the release, and those who purchased tickets at the Main Street office or from a member of either organization may request a refund by going to the Main Street: Greeneville office, 310 S. Main St., prior to April 30.
Ticket money not refunded by the deadline will be donated to the organizers to be used toward their local projects, the release said.
Any questions may be directed to the Main Street Greeneville office at 423-639-7102.