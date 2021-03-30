After the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, the Taste of Greeneville food festival is set to return in May, organizers announced Tuesday.
The 31st edition of the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on May 4 in the Commercial Building at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Circle. It will be held rain or shine, according to a news release from Main Street: Greeneville.
Previously held at the General Morgan Inn, the new venue will provide more space for social distancing, according to the news release.
All proceeds from Taste of Greeneville will benefit the programs of the GFWC Greeneville Woman’s Club and Main Street: Greeneville, co-hosts of the event. Premier sponsors for the evening are The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville and TEVET.
Local restaurants and others in the food industry will provide attendees with samples of food, drinks or desserts on display in their decorated spaces. Some will offer coupons and specials that only those attending will receive, according to the news release.
This year’s event will be take-out. Attendees will be able to take their tastings with them to eat at home or at one of the limited options located on the fairgrounds property, organizers said.
Invitations to participate have been sent to many of those within the local food industry. However, Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville, urges anyone interested in presenting this year to email their request for registration forms to director@mainstreetgreeneville.org and put the words Taste of Greeneville in the subject line.
“Each year we hear from interested vendors that we missed getting in touch with; so if you are out there and want to join us please email me with your request for information as space is limited,” she said.
Tickets for the Taste of Greeneville are $15 each and may be purchased online through Eventbrite or from members of the co-hosting organizations. Organizers encourage those interested to get their tickets early as the event usually sells out. Tickets will be available beginning Thursday.
For more information, contact the Main Street: Greeneville office at 423-639-7102.