A man seeking post-conviction relief in connection with earlier convictions in Greene County Criminal Court for money laundering, theft of property valued at $60,000 or more, and multiple counts of sales tax evasion was denied by the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
Jerry Reginald Burkes, 56, was sentenced in 2016 by Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson to 18 years in state prison on the tax evasion counts.
Previous appeals by Burkes seeking post-conviction relief were also denied.
Burkes, formerly of South Rufe Taylor Road, is currently on parole, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
In 2016 following a jury trial, Burkes was sentenced to 18 years in prison at 35 percent release eligibility, with at least 60 months of prison time ordered by the court. He was fined $80,000 and ordered to pay restitution of $500.
According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, the investigating agency, Burkes underpaid sales taxes during 2011.
Burkes is former owner of the discount tobacco business Preeminent Skate Specialty. Burkes was indicted on the charges in 2014 by a Greene County Grand Jury.
The prosecution’s case included multiple documents presented as evidence by a state Department of Revenue investigator.
He was prosecuted for conduct between January 2011 and February 2012, and convicted of offenses involving more than $132,000 in unpaid taxes, trial evidence showed.
According to the state Department of Revenue, Burkes “willfully” filed false state sales tax returns from January through December 2011.
Between January and December 2011, Burkes underpaid taxes each month to the Department of Revenue, according to an indictment.
Burkes was indicted on the charges following an investigation by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
Among the felonies Burkes was convicted of were 12 counts of sales tax evasion.
In his most recent request for post-conviction relief, Burkes argued he received ineffective assistance of appellate counsel. He also contended the state withheld records relevant to his tax liability, he was deprived “of a fair and impartial grand jury” and that insufficient evidence resulted in his conviction.
“After reviewing the record, we conclude that the petitioner failed to establish that he received ineffective assistance from appellate counsel and that the remainder of the petitioner’s claims have been previously determined, waived, or do not entitle him to relief. Accordingly, we affirm the post-conviction court’s denial of relief,” Judge Camille R. McMullen wrote on behalf of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals at Knoxville.
Burkes represented himself at the 2016 Greene County Criminal Court trial, against the advice of the court.
Burkes could not be reached for comment Wednesday.