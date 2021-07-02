At its regular meeting on June 21 the Greene County Commission set the county budget and property tax rate for the next fiscal year.
The tax rate for those living inside the Town of Greeneville was set at $1.9845 for each $100 of taxable property, while the tax rate for those living outside the city limits in the county was set at $2.0145 for each $100 of taxable property.
However, property taxes have a little more math involved than that.
According to the Greene County Trustee’s office, the amount of property taxes a Greene County resident pays is based on the assessed value of their property. This property value is determined by the county property assessor’s office.
The assessor’s office assesses the value of all property in the county each year. The assessed value of a property is a percentage of the property’s “fair market value” or “use value.”
Residential land and residential improvements are both assessed at 25% of “fair market value.”
Commercial property is assessed at 40% of “fair market value.”
According to the assessors office, to arrive at “fair market value” for a given property, the county property assessor must know what “willing sellers” and “willing buyers” are doing in the marketplace. The assessor must also keep current on cost of construction in the area and any changes in zoning, financing, and economic conditions which may affect property values.
The assessor uses the three nationally recognized appraisal approaches to value during the process. These approaches are cost, income, and market. This data is then correlated into a final value estimate by the appraiser. After your appraisal has been made, the appropriate percentage of value required by law is calculated as your “assessed value.”
This “assessed value” is what is used to formulate property owners’ tax bills every year.
“Assessed value” can fluctuate from year to year based on the market increases and decreases, or improvements to properties.
The “assessed value” of a property is then multiplied by the property tax rate, which for those outside the Town of Greenville is $2.0145. The number calculated from that equation is then divided by $100 since the tax rate of $2.0145 is based on every $100 of taxable property. The total from that equation is the billed property tax amount.
For example if the “fair market value” of a given residential property in the county outside the Town of Greeneville is $100,000. The “assessed value” would be 25% of this “fair market value,” which is $25,000. This $25,000 “assessed value” is then multiplied by the “outside” tax rate of $2.0145, which equals $50,362.50. Since the tax rate is based on every $100 of taxable property, $50,362.50 is divided by $100 to equal $503.63. This $503.63 would be the tax bill for that example residential property for the year.
This example shows the process the assessor and trustee go through each year to calculate the thousands of different property tax bills for all the residential properties in the county.
Property taxes are used to fund important government functions in the county, such as schools, convenience centers for garbage and waste disposal, capital projects, and the wages of government employees that help keep the county running.
Property taxes are commonly paid through property owners’ monthly mortgage payments and the mortgage company receives the tax notice. The mortgage company then splits up the tax bill into monthly increments that are added to the regular monthly mortgage payment.
However, property owners who do not have an active mortgage or have elected to not have their mortgage company pay their property tax will receive a property tax notice and pay their bill directly to the county.
Property tax notices are usually mailed near Oct. 1 of each year and can be paid through the end of February without penalty.