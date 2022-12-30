Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, recently graduated from TVA’s Rural Leadership Institute.
The Rural Leadership Institute, developed and sponsored by TVA Economic Development, provides professional leadership training to rural community economic development professionals in the TVA service area.
The institute is designed to help local participants more effectively lead volunteers, partner organizations, businesses, elected officials and citizens to ensure long-term success.
Three two-day sessions were conducted by leading area experts. The training included focused skills development in the following major areas:
Foundations of Leadership Style and Effectiveness
Media Relations and Presentation Skills
Effectively Marketing Your Community
Outclassing the Competition in Site Selection.
“Rural America’s ability to compete, gain jobs, and attract economic investments depends on local leaders being prepared, having product available, and using effective leadership and communication skills to differentiate their community’s unique strengths,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley.
More than 200 individuals have participated in the program since it began in 2011.
“It was a tremendous honor to be selected to represent Greene County and participate in this esteemed program. To meet and collaborate with rural leadership within the TVA network provided additional insight and introductions of programs to enhance the quality of life and economic development engagement for Greene County,” Taylor said.
Based on the success and responses from this and previous classes, TVA Economic Development is planning future institutes. Economic development professionals located in the TVA region will receive an application if interested in applying for future leadership classes.