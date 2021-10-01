The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) named Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, to participate in the 2021-2022 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute.
Taylor will be one of three Tennesseans taking part in the program this year.
As an Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow, Taylor will participate in an extensive, nine-month series of skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. The program begins virtually in October and culminates with the Class of 2021-2022’s graduation in July 2022.
“I am honored to congratulate the 2021-2022 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows. These phenomenal Appalachians are the driving force of change in their communities,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The work of this new class of fellows — and the ones who came before — gives me hope to the future of our region and is a testament to all that can be accomplished when Appalachians work together.”
Taylor will work directly with public policy, community development, education, investment, and other professionals who live and/or work in the region to identify and implement best practices and strategies to inspire positive change in their communities. Taylor will also build a network of leaders across the region, integrate community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies, and appreciate the diversity and commonalties of the 13 states in the Appalachian Region.
Upon completion of the program, Taylor will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future.
Taylor was selected via a competitive application process. ARC received more than 115 qualified applications for the 2021-2022 Appalachian Leadership Institute class.
The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a comprehensive regional leadership training program developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. More information about the Appalachian Leadership Institute is available at www.arc.gov/leadershipinstitute.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.