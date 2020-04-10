Jeff Taylor has officially announced his resignation from the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Taylor’s resignation was announced in a news release from the Town of Greeneville on Thursday. In his third year as 2nd Ward Alderman, Taylor began the position of president of the Greene County Partnership on March 30.
“With my recent acceptance to the position of president of the Greene County Partnership, I feel that it would be a conflict of interest to continue to serve as an Alderman for the Town of Greeneville,” Taylor wrote in his letter of resignation, the release stated. “This position represents all citizens of Greene County, and with the decisions that have to be made, there would be conflicts.”
“It has been an honor and pleasure to work with all of the department heads and the entire staff of the Town of Greeneville,” he continued. “We truly have an amazing team of people that work to make Greeneville the great community that it is.”
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint a replacement to fill Taylor’s unexpired term.