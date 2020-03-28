Jeff Taylor, a community leader who has spent his career primarily in industry, was named Friday the new president and chief executive officer of the Greene County Partnership.
Taylor, who until recent months served as vice president of procurement at Forward Air, will begin his new position on Monday. Taylor also currently represents the 2nd Ward as alderman on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen and is chair of the town’s Regional Planning Commission.
Taylor was approved for the position through a vote of the Partnership’s board of directors Friday morning, and the organization announced it in a release later in the day. The position was vacated with the resignation of previous president and CEO Matt Garland in February.
“Jeff’s development skills and his knowledge of Greene County will be the perfect combination to lead the Partnership into the future,” said Jennifer Keller, chairwoman of the Partnership’s board of directors. “His professional leadership abilities and determination are exactly what is needed in these unprecedented times.”
When contacted Friday afternoon, Taylor said “I am looking forward to continuing to work for the citizens and community of Greeneville and Greene County.
“It is a great opportunity and I appreciate the chance given to me,” he said. “A lot of great things are starting to happen here. We have great people and so many great aspects to our community. I have a great product to sell.”
With his new position, Taylor said he has decided to not seek reelection as a Greeneville alderman. His tenure on other governmental bodies, such as the planning commission, will also end because he is serving on them as a representative from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as an alderman,” he said. “However, I will not seek reelection because it would be a conflict of interest. I am now representing and serving all the citizens of Greene County, those who live in the county as well as those in the municipalities of Greeneville, Baileyton, Mosheim and Tusculum, working to bring more jobs, more opportunities and a better quality of life to all.”
Although the coronavirus has upended normal routines and curtailed many business operations, much can be done during this period, he said.
The coronavirus outbreak is a serious crisis and one that is challenging all sectors of the community in a negative way, but positive things can come from these type of situations, Taylor said.
Working in the trucking industry during the Great Recession that began in 2008, he said he learned that a crisis can be an opportunity to review operational priorities and reevaluate programs.
The current situation provides an opportunity to look at what are already strong programs in economic development, tourism, Keep Greene Beautiful and community events to see how they can be improved, he said.
Since coming to Greene County, Taylor said, he has learned that people here are competitive and hard working, which will help the community make it through the coronavirus crisis.
Taylor, who lives in Greeneville, began his career in with the Department of Defense, working with the Army/Air Force Exchange Service after graduating from the University of Tennessee.
Afterward, he worked for various transportation companies, including Land Air and Covenant Transportation Group, which recently acquired Land Air, in various capacities, such as business development, contract management, audit, and customer relations before starting at Forward Air.
Taylor was appointed as 2nd Ward as alderman in 2017 to a position vacated by Brian Bragdon. He was then elected to the board in 2018.
He is married to Rebekah Taylor, a kindergarten teacher at Doak Elementary School, and they have three children.
The Greene County Partnership was formed to provide community leadership, consensus building and problem solving through the cooperative efforts of business and government and to serve as a catalyst for positive improvement and change, the organization said in a news release.
The Partnership in committed to serving the needs of its members, industry, government, business and citizens by:
- Providing a forum to identify common problems and develop solutions
- Expanding and diversifying the Greene County economy
- Providing and supporting initiatives that will enhance Greene County’s overall quality of life
- Serving as common denominator for governmental and community programs, and
- Cooperating with regional programs of mutual interest.