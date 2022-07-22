The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2021 “Crime in Tennessee” publication illustrates the impact of drugs like methamphetamine on communities across the state.
The recently released report, which details the volume and types of crime reported by agencies statewide, compiles data submitted to TBI’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System, known as TIBRS.
It shows variations in overall offenses reported to the Greeneville Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department from 2021 compared to 2020.
Among crimes that are on the increase are drug/narcotic violations, including those for meth sale or possession.
Statewide, methamphetamine-related offenses totaled 19,726 in 2021, compared to 16,476 in 2020 and 18,522 in 2019.
“Meth offenses saw a very noticeable rise in 2021, increasing 19.73%. This increase puts the number of reported meth offenses even higher than those reported in 2019 by a margin of 6.5%,” according to the TBI report.
The COVID-19 pandemic and related closures continued to affect crime reported to law enforcement in 2021.
“While the difference between 2020 and 2021 data is not as pronounced as (2020 to 2019 data), pandemic-based restrictions still seem to indicate a notable impact on reported crime,” the report states.
GREENEVILLE POLICE
Highlights of 2021 data provided to the TBI by the Greeneville Police Department include:
- Drug/narcotic violations totaled 157 in 2021, compared to 143 in 2020 and 162 in 2019.
- Drug/narcotic equipment violations totaled 102 in 2021, compared to 99 in 2020 and 134 in 2019.
- A crime clearance rate of 40.92% in 2021, compared to 41.21% in 2020 and 51.36% in 2019.
- There were 233 simple assault cases reported in 2021, compared to 205 cases in 2020 and 150 in 2019.
- There were 175 domestic violence victims reported in 2021, compared to 181 in 2020 and 193 in 2019.
- DUI arrests in 2021 total 76, compared to 84 in 2020 and 77 in 2019.
In Group A Crimes Against Persons offenses, which typically includes the most serious crimes, there were 55 cases of aggravated assault reported in 2021, compared to 67 cases
- reported in 2020 and 44 in 2019.
- There were 40 counterfeiting/forgery offenses in 2021, compared to 110 in 2020 and 78 in 2019.
- There were four robberies reported in 2021, compared to two robberies in 2020 and two in 2019.
- Theft/shoplifting cases totaled 133 in 2021, compared to 161 in 2020 and 186 in 2019.
- Theft from buildings totaled 64 in 2021, compared to 73 in 2020 and 78 in 2019.
- Theft from motor vehicles totaled 37 in 2021, compared to 49 in 2020 and 57 in 2019.
- Burglaries reported totaled 48 in 2021, compared to 55 in 2020 and 52 in 2019.
There were no murders reported in 2021 in Greeneville. There was one domestic violence-related murder reported in 2020 in Greeneville, and one murder each in 2019 and 2018 reported in the city.
Group A crimes against individuals reported in 2021 to the Greeneville Police Department totaled 1,344, compared to 1,393 in 2020 and 1,503 in 2019.
The police department made a total of 746 arrests in 2021, including 709 adults. There were 793 arrests made in 2020, including 773 adults. The Greeneville Police Department made 967 arrests in 2019.
Law enforcement officials have said that arrests related to drugs often involve suspects who commit other crimes to obtain them.
The COVID-19 pandemic also remains a challenge for law enforcement.
The pandemic makes identification of suspects more difficult because of masks worn by much of the public, police have said.
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Comparable figures for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department include:
- Drug/narcotic violations totaled 248 in 2021, compared to 134 in 2020 and 200 in 2019.
- Drug/narcotic equipment violations totaled 259 in 2021, compared to 148 in 2020 and 239 in 2019.
- The crime clearance rate was 36.31% in 2021, compared to 33.18% in 2020 and 39.56% in 2019.
- There were 364 simple assault cases reported in 2021, compared to 386 in 2020 and 342 in 2019.
- The total of simple assault crimes in the domestic violence victims category in 2021 was 263, compared to 273 in 2020 and 230 in 2019.
- There were 60 DUI arrests in 2021, compared to 54 arrests in 2020 and 93 in 2019.
- In Group A Crimes Against Persons offenses, there were 171 aggravated assault cases reported in 2021, compared to 188 cases in 2020 and 155 in 2019.
- There were 18 counterfeiting/forgery cases reported in 2021, compared to 17 in 2020 and 16 in 2019.
- There was one robbery reported in 2021, compared to two in 2020 and five in 2019.
- Theft/shoplifting cases totaled 15 in 2021, compared to 20 in 2020 and 27 in 2019.
- Theft from buildings reported totaled 139 in 2021, compared to 137 in 2020 and 132 in 2019.
- Theft from motor vehicles totaled 54 in 2021, compared to 52 in 2020 and 86 in 2019.
- Burglaries reported in 2021 totaled 181, compared to 198 in 2020 and 264 in 2019.
Two murders were reported in 2021 in Greene County, the same total as 2020. There were no murders reported in 2019 and one in 2018.
Overall Group A offenses reported in 2021 in Greene County totaled 2,501, compared to 2,227 in 2020 and 2,485 in 2019.
The sheriff’s department made a total of 1,739 arrests in 2021, including 1,661 adults.
OTHER AGENCIES, STATEWIDE FINDINGS
Other Greene County local law enforcement agencies also submitted reports of 2021 crime activity to the TBI.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, which covers a four-county area including Greene, reported 121 drug/narcotic violations and the same number of drug/narcotic equipment violations in 2021, compared to 122 drug/narcotic violations and 123 drug/narcotic equipment violations in 2020 and 78 and 76 in those respective categories in 2019.
The Baileyton Police Department reported 13 simple assault cases, one DUI arrest, one aggravated assault, one burglary, one robbery and 10 drug-related arrests in 2021. The police department investigated a total of 56 Group A offenses.
The Mosheim Police Department reported 13 simple assault cases, one DUI arrest, two aggravated assaults, three burglaries, one robbery and six drug-related arrests in 2021. The police department investigated a total of 83 Group A offenses.
The Tusculum Police Department reported four simple assault cases, two DUI arrests, one aggravated assault, three thefts from a motor vehicle and 16 drug-related arrests in 2021. The police department investigated a total of 52 Group A offenses.
Statewide findings in the TBI report include:
- A total of 502,706 Group A crimes reported in 2021, a decrease of 1.38% from 2020.
- A total of 132,253 Group A crime arrests made in 2021, of which 7.65% were juveniles.
- The crime rate per 100,000 for Group A offenses was 7,207.
- There were 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021, an increase of just over 3% from 2020.
The full Crime In Tennessee report is available for download on TBI’s website, www.tn.gov/tbi.