The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is hoping a recently released video on social media will prompt someone to come forward to help solve a double homicide that happened nearly nine years ago in Greeneville.
The video includes interviews with a Greeneville police officer first on the scene and a TBI investigator who has worked the case since the March 2014 crime.
Elizabeth K. Cooter, 78, and Roger Dwayne Aiken, 49, were found inside Cooter’s burning house at 1117 W. Main St.
On the Sunday morning of March 23, 2014, the body of Cooter was located in a bedroom of the one-story house. Aiken, Cooter’s nephew who took care of her, was found in the living room near the front door. Aiken died of injuries two days later in a North Carolina hospital.
The house had intentionally been set on fire.
“It was later determined that because of their injuries and other evidence found it was a homicide, a double homicide,” TBI Special Agent Chris Wilhoit said in the TBI Cold Case video, which can be viewed on YouTube, Twitter and the TBI website: https://www.tn.gov/tbi/divisions/criminal-investigation-division/cold-cases.html .
Greeneville police Lt. Eddie Key was first on the scene. Key described in the video being on patrol that Sunday morning when he saw smoke coming from the Cooter house. Closer inspection revealed the house had been set on fire.
Key entered the burning house and pulled Aiken from the living room area. The house then collapsed. Cooter was found in a bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene.
“At this point, we are pretty confident that it was a targeted double homicide. However, that doesn’t mean we have excluded other possibilities,” Wilhoit said.
Numerous people have been interviewed and dozens of leads pursued in connection to the crime by the TBI and Greeneville police, but no arrests have been made.
Relatives of the victims still hope for justice. The fire-damaged Cooter house on West Main Street was torn down in 2016. The property is now a vacant lot.
“Since the house has been gone, it’s out of sight and out of mind. A lot of people have forgot it even happened,” Belenda Peters, the fiancee of Tim Aiken, brother of Roger Aiken, said in 2019.
“Somewhere, somebody is bragging about it,” Peters said in March on the eighth anniversary of the murders.
The couple still holds out hope the double-homicide case can be solved.
“It does amaze me sometimes they are able to solve cold cases 30 or 40 years later,” Peters said.
Police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said in March that the case is still an active investigation, “but we have not received any information about the case that has moved it any further along.”
Davis said as time passes, “the more difficult it is to get new information, which makes it harder to develop new leads to bring this case to a close and get justice for Ms. Cooter and Mr. Aiken.”
Key said in the video that the crime was discovered about 9 a.m. on a Sunday morning.
Anything someone passing by may have seen that morning and considered insignificant could lead to a break in the case, investigators said.
“People are coming into town to go to church. It’s Sunday, about 9 o’clock. Somebody saw something,” Key said.
“We’ve highlighted quite a few cold cases over the last two years. You can view them on our website,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said of the Cold Case series.
Davis said Greeneville police worked with the TBI “to get the facts of the case together, and they interviewed some of the officers working the day it took place. The hope is that these releases will encourage someone who has not yet done so to come forward with information.”
“Hopefully, their information will be the break we need to solve this case,” Davis said.
Anyone with information can call the TBI tipline by dialing 1-800-TBI-FIND or emailing TipsToTBI@tn.gov