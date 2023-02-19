The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues its investigation into an officer-involved shooting incident early Sunday in Greene County that resulted in the death of a man.
The man, 37-year-old Joshua A. Baker, shot a woman outside a Bolton Road house before he was fatally shot by Greene County sheriff’s deputies, according to a TBI news release.
The woman, who has not been identified by the TBI, was hospitalized Sunday in critical condition.
No deputies were injured in the encounter.
Preliminary information from the TBI about the officer-involved shooting states that just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Greene County deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a residence, later confirmed to be 2 Bolton Road, near the intersection with Kingsport Highway.
After deputies arrived, “shots were fired at (them) from inside the home. Shots continued to be fired from inside the house until just after midnight on Sunday,” the release states.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies located a man and a woman at the back of a residence.
The news release states that Baker pointed a gun at the woman and shot her. Deputies returned fire, striking Baker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident was referred for review to the office of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration,” the release states.
The TBI “acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters,” the release states.
Sheriff Wesley Holt Sunday referred questions to the TBI.
Deputies involved in the incident have not been named.