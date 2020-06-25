The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Wednesday released its 2019 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime as reported by law enforcement agencies statewide.
The report compiles data submitted to the TBI’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System, known as TIBRS.
It shows variations in overall offenses reported to the Greeneville Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in 2019 compared to 2018.
GPD HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights of data supplied for 2019 to the TBI by the Greeneville Police Department include:
- The crime clearance rate is 51.36 percent in 2019, down from 62.46 percent in 2018.
- There were 150 simple assault cases reported in 2019, compared to 175 in 2018.
- The total of crimes in the domestic violence victims category was 193 in 2019, compared to 223 in 2018.
- DUI arrests in 2019 total 77, compared to 54 in 2018.
- In Group A Crimes Against Persons offenses, there were 44 aggravated assault cases reported, compared to 58 in 2018.
- Simple assault cases in 2019 total 241, compared to 277 in 2018.
- There were 78 counterfeiting/forgery arrests in 2019, compared to 67 in 2018.
- There were two robberies reported in 2019, compared to one in 2018.
- Theft/shoplifting cases total 186 in 2019, compared to 234 in 2018.
- Theft from buildings total 78 in 2019, compared to 98 reported in 2018.
- Theft from motor vehicles total 57 in 2019, compared to 69 in 2018.
- Drug/narcotic violations total 162 in 2019, compared to 190 in 2018.
- A similar drop in in drug narcotic equipment violations, at 134 in 2019 from 154 in 2018, was noted.
- Burglaries, at 52 in 2019, were down from the 71 reported in 2018.
There was one murder reported in 2019 in Greeneville, the same number as in 2018.
Group A offenses reported in 2019 to the Greeneville Police Department total 1,503. The police department made a total of 967 arrests.
GCSD HIGHLIGHTS
Comparable figures for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department include:
- The crime clearance rate is 39.56 percent in 2019, down from from 44.12 percent in 2018.
- There were 230 simple assault cases reported in 2019, compared to 243 in 2018.
- The total of crimes in the domestic violence victims category was 366 in 2019, compared to 417 in 2018.
- DUI arrests in 2018 total 93, compared to 86 in 2018.
- In Group A Crimes Against Persons offenses, there were 155 aggravated assault cases reported in 2019, compared to 137 in 2018. Simple assault cases in 2019 total 342, compared to 356 in 2018.
- There were 16 counterfeiting/forgery arrests in 2019, compared to nine in 2018.
- There were five robberies reported in 2019, compared to nine in 2018.
- Theft/shoplifting cases total 27 in 2019, compared to 49 in 2018.
- Theft from buildings total 132 in 2019, compared to 174 reported in 2018.
- Theft from motor vehicles total 86 in 2019, compared to 66 in 2018.
- Drug/narcotic violations total 200, compared to 216 in 2018.
- Drug narcotic equipment violations totaled 239, compared to 265 in 2018.
- Burglaries, at 264 in 2019 compared to 252 in 2018, remained at a steady rate.
There were no murders reported in 2019 in Greene County. One murder was reported in 2018.
Overall offenses reported in 2019 to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department total 2,485, compared to 2,636 in 2018.
OTHER AGENCIES, STATEWIDE FINDINGS
Other local law enforcement agencies also submitted reports of 2019 crime activity to the TBI.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, which covers a four-county area including Greene, reported 78 drug/narcotic violations and 76 drug/narcotic equipment violations in 2019.
The Baileyton Police Department reported 11 simple assault cases, six DUI arrests, two aggravated assaults, five simple assaults and six theft/shoplifting arrests.
The Tusculum Police Department reported four simple assault cases, no DUI arrests, four simple assaults and one theft from a motor vehicle.
Local law enforcement officials were not immediately available to comment on report findings Wednesday.
Using figures compiled statewide, the report’s findings include:
- The number of Group A offenses, generally considered the most serious criminal incidents, totaled 529,524 in 2019, a decrease of 5 percent from 2018.
- Reported incidents of murder, rape, and weapons law violations all decreased in 2019.
- Reported cases of kidnapping increased by 7.2 percent year-to-year.
- The number of crimes reported as having a domestic violence nexus decreased 4 percent from 2018 to 2019.
- The number of reported drug violations decreased by 5.6 percent. However, the number of drug offenses identified as methamphetamine-related increased to 18,086 in 2019, a 32.1 percent increase in the span of three years.
- The number of both juvenile victims of crime and juvenile arrestees decreased year-to-year.
The full Crime In Tennessee report report is available for download on TBI’s website, www.tn.gov/tbi.