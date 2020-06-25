The U.S. Department of Justice‘s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, known as COPS, this week announced nearly $42 million in funding to support state-level law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and prescription opioids.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will receive $3.13 million in funding to support investigations into the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil and the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids.
“Our nation continues to face the constant daily threat of substance abuse and addiction in our communities. Combatting this epidemic is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities. This new funding will allow the TBI to continue to provide coordination and training and to maintain the critical relationships with our law enforcement partners and the communities they serve,” U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey said in a news release.
More than 130 people die every day in the United States after overdosing on opioids, while methamphetamine, the drug that contributes most to violent crime, continues to be one of the most commonly misused stimulant drugs in the world, the release said.
The COPS Office awarded more than $29.7 million in grant funding to 14 state law enforcement agency task forces through the Anti-Heroin Task Force Program. AHTF provides three years of funding directly to state-level law enforcement agencies with multi-jurisdictional reach and task force structures in states with high per capita rates of primary treatment admissions for heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and other opioids.
The funding will support the location or investigation of illicit activities through statewide collaboration related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, or the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids, the release said.
Through the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program, the COPS Office is also awarding $12 million to 12 state law enforcement agencies. The state agencies receiving the funding “have demonstrated numerous seizures of precursor chemicals, finished methamphetamine, laboratories, and laboratory dump seizures,” the release said.
State agencies are being awarded three years of funding through CAMP to support the location or investigation of illicit activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine, including precursor diversion, laboratories, or methamphetamine trafficking.
During the five-month period between October 2019 and February 2020, current AHTF grantees reported the seizure of over $4 million in cash and 1,213 firearms. Similarly, for CAMP, grantees reported seizures of more than $7 million in cash and 1,577 firearms.
The complete list of Anti-Heroin Task Force Program award recipients, including funding amounts, can be found here: https://cops.usdoj.gov/ahtf-award
The complete list of COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program award recipients, including funding amounts, can be found here: https://cops.usdoj.gov/camp-award
The COPS Office is a federal agency responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. Since 1994, the COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to provide a variety of knowledge resource products including publications, training and technical assistance.
For more information about the COPS Office, visit www.cops.usdoj.gov.