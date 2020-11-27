UPDATE: A 3-year-old girl reported missing and her grandmother have been located and are safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on its Twitter account.
"Very good news to share! Zella Linklater has been found safe. She and her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, were located in the woods," TBI tweeted.
The girl's grandmother has been taken into custody and faces charges, authorities said.
The original article is below:
The search continues for a 3-year-old girl reported missing Thursday in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey, near the Horse Creek Recreation Area.
Sheriff’s deputies are actively looking for Zella Linklater, who is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red dress and snow boots.
The little girl is thought to be with her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Friday morning.
About 3 p.m. Thursday, Zella’s mother attempted to pick Zella up at the grandmother’s home. Wilson has allegedly refused requests to return the child to her mother.
Wilson and the little girl were not at home when the mother went there, but she saw them in the grandmother’s vehicle on Horse Creek Park Road.
The daughter followed the grandmother and child on Horse Creek Park Road. They turned on Bumblebee Lane, which is a dead end. The car stopped at the end of the road and the grandmother and little girl went on foot into the woods.
The daughter reported the incident to the sheriff’s department. Deputies began searching for the girl Thursday afternoon.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation fixed-wing aircraft with thermal imaging capability, K-9 units, drones and the Greeneville-Greene County Rescue Squad assisted deputies in the search, but the girl and grandmother were not be located overnight, Holt said.
The search resumed Friday morning.
“We will go back and cover more ground,” Holt said.
Wilson apparently had concerns about COVID-19 relating to turning the 3-year-old over to her daughter, who recently married. The little girl was staying with the grandmother while the mother was on her honeymoon, Holt said.
“We don’t think the grandmother would harm the child,” Holt said.
The Sheriff's Office has charged Wilson with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment, according to the TBI.
Wind conditions in the mountains Thursday night prevented a helicopter based in Knox County from joining in the search, Holt said.
Authorities have concerns about cold weather and possible hypothermic conditions in the area the little girl was last seen.
Anyone with information on Zella’s whereabouts can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.