The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation heard plenty of feedback after Blue Alerts were toned out Tuesday night across the state.
When there is a direct danger to the public, the TBI uses a network of partners to disseminate information as quickly as possible, an agency news release said.
Something apparently went wrong Tuesday night.
“We’ve heard your frustration – loud and clear – about receiving multiple alerts on your mobile devices when two Blue Alerts were issued on Tuesday. Some people received audible notifications overnight, many hours after the actual Blue Alerts were issued and resolved.
That’s frustrating and inconvenient, for all of us. And for that, we apologize,” the release said.
The cause remains unclear. Blue Alerts are issued specifically for the death or severe injury of a law enforcement officer where the suspect is not in custody. A Blue Alert can also be issued when an officer goes missing on duty, and foul play is suspected.
The incident that prompted the Blue Alert stemmed from an injury to an officer in the Memphis area. A suspect was later taken into custody.
In AMBER and Blue Alerts, the TBI uses TDOT road signs, lottery displays, its social media platforms, and relationships with media outlets.
The TBI also uses services provided by the National Association for Missing and Exploited Children and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to deliver information to cellular devices in respective AMBER and Blue alerts.
In communicating with its partners, the TBI learned that the emergency message regarding each Blue Alert “was sent one time, in each case.”
Some members of the public asked why they received the audible notifications multiple times, hours later, or not at all.
“Unfortunately, there is no one easy answer. Instead, it can rely on any number of factors, for each individual cell user,” the release said. The TBI said factors could include:
- the particular cellular service provider.
- movement in and out of state.
- movement across cell tower coverage areas.
- if a device was powered on and off.
- if a device was shifted in and out of airplane mode.
- the signal strength of a device at any particular time.
- software and Wi-Fi settings.
“While this is certainly not ideal, it’s a function of the technical system in place, not the misstep of any single person or agency. Still, we routinely review our actions in these types of critical incidents, after the fact, and a vital part of that work weighs the public’s feedback,” the news release said.
“We’ve heard your frustration about this week’s alerts and your hopes for a more efficient, timely, and informative alert system. Those are our priorities, too,” the release said.
The TBI “will continue to sharpen our system, with your feedback, as these situations demand our best efforts for the sake of the safety of our state’s communities and its people,” the release said.