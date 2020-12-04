An Indiana man with a lengthy criminal record was wounded Thursday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting incident on a Laughlin Road property.
Mark A. Hanselman, 55, allegedly broke into a house Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Laughlin Road and was subsequently shot after refusing orders by sheriff’s deputies to drop a rifle he was carrying.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified Hanselman Friday. The TBI is heading up the investigation with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the office of District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s department received a 911 call from a resident of the 300 block of Laughlin Road, which is off Buckingham Road near the Nolichucky River.
The woman caller said that she had arrived home and saw an unknown man inside her garage attempting to set it on fire. A few minutes later, the caller told dispatchers that the man had a gun.
Deputies arrived and made made contact with the man later identified as Hanselman on a lawn near the home. He was armed with a rifle.
A TBI news release said that “the situation escalated, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking the subject.”
Hanselman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
Hanselman’s condition was not available Friday.
Detectives continued the investigation Friday at the Laughlin Road home. Authorities said that Hanselman arrived at a nearby property in a car that struck a tree, and then walked across a grassy area to the house. One of the residents was in a vehicle outside as Hanselman approached, but he apparently did not see her.
Hanselman apparently entered the house and emerged with the rifle before allegedly attempting to set fire to the garage.
The victims do not know Hanselman. It was not immediately known why he was in Tennessee.
The TBI investigation continues. Hanselman had not been formally charged with any crimes as of Friday afternoon.
Hanselman has an extensive criminal record in Indiana.
He served prison time in that state after convictions for burglary, robbery, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, receiving stolen auto parts and operation of a vehicle after being suspended for life, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.
Hanselman was released from prison in December 2019 and was on parole in the Evansville Parole District of Indiana, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.
The sheriff’s deputy who shot Hanselman has not been identified.