An officer-involved shooting Sunday night in the Hawkins County section of Bulls Gap involving sheriff’s deputies from Hawkins and Greene counties remains under investigation.
About 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw what appeared to be an abandoned car in the VFW Auxiliary parking lot, located at 200 N. VFW Road in Bulls Gap, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release.
While investigating the vehicle, the deputy heard a woman call out to him. The deputy spoke with the woman, who said that her husband, identified as 44-year-old Michael Snyder, walked into a nearby wooded area “and mentioned harming himself,” the news release said.
A records check showed Snyder had an active arrest warrant sworn out in Hamblen County for failure to appear.
Additional Hawkins County deputies, along with a K-9 team from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, responded to assist in searching for Snyder.
Snyder had climbed up a tree a short distance away and was located by deputies.
“At some point during the confrontation, Snyder reportedly fired a weapon at deputies. One Hawkins County deputy and (a) Greene County deputy returned fire, striking him,” the release said.
Snyder was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured during the incident.
Snyder’’s condition was not immediately available Monday.
“This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI special agents gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence,” the release said.
Investigative findings will be shared with Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District attorney general. Officer-involved shooting investigations are conducted by the TBI at the request of the district attorney general in the district where the incidents occur.
“The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department,” the release said.