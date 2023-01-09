The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a complaint involving Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson.
The initial complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and referred to the TBI for investigation, according to a Greeneville police news release.
Police Chief Tim Ward Monday deferred comment to the TBI.
The TBI issued the following statement Monday:
"In December, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of assault involving an employee with the Greeneville Police Department. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing."
Hixson, who is currently out of the office on medical leave, was unavailable for comment Monday morning.
“Our office will cooperate with the TBI in their investigation in any way that we can,” the GPD news release states.
Hixson was on medical leave when the alleged incident prompting the complaint occurred, Ward said.
The recent reassignment of three captains in the department to different duties at that rank is not related to the TBI investigation, Ward said.
“That is to give them experience in other (duties) to make them as well-rounded as possible,” Ward said.
Ward, a 33-year veteran of the Greeneville Police Department, previously indicated his intention to retire as police chief in 2023. A retirement date has not been set.