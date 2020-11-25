The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Hawkins County.
A news release said that at the request of Hawkins County District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, the TBI is investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.
According to preliminary information, just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a vehicle traveling on Highway 66 in Rogersville cross the center line, nearly causing a head-on collision near the intersection of West Broadway Street.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, the news release said.
An officer with the Rogersville Police Department responded to assist. The driver turned onto Highway 113 and continued to flee from officers until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Thompson Road.
Information from the scene indicates that as officers approached the car, the driver accelerated toward them, resulting in the Rogersville officer firing shots, striking him. The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration,” the release said.
“The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents” and refers questions to the respective departments involved, the release said.