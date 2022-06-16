A woman identified as 48-year-old Melissa McMurray was shot and killed shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday in a business parking lot in the 600 block of North Main Street. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the shooter, 51-year-old Richard Eugene Davenport, shot himself and died a short time later in the parking lot of the Washington County Justice Center in Jonesborough.
The victim in an apparent murder-suicide that began Wednesday afternoon in Greeneville has been identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as 48-year-old Melissa McMurray.
The man responsible for the shooting death of McMurray just after 1 p.m. Wednesday then drove to the parking lot of the Washington County Justice Center in Jonesborough, where he fatally shot himself, according to investigators.
The man is identified by the TBI as 51-year-old Richard Eugene Davenport.
The TBI is lead agency in both investigations.
The Greeneville shooting occurred in the parking lot of Midway Construction & Plumbing Co., 604 N. Main St. McMurray is identified on social media as office manager of the business.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a “shooting in progress” call at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday stating there was a “female laying on the ground” from a caller who “heard (a) gunshot.”
Greeneville police found “a female victim (who) was located in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said.
The TBI was called in to take over the investigation as details about the shooting were learned.
TBI agents also began investigating circumstances leading to the shooting incident that occurred in the parking lot of the Washington County Justice Center in Jonesborough.
Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who stated he was in the justice center parking lot and was armed with a weapon.
“Preliminary information indicates that as deputies approached the man identified as Davenport and attempted to speak to him, he shot himself,” Earhart said.
Davenport was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Davenport was the individual responsible for the shooting death of Melissa McMurray,” Earhart said.
Greeneville police responded quickly after the report of the North Main Street shooting. Police detectives interviewed witnesses outside the business. Officers blocked off a section of the parking lot with yellow crime scene tape that was removed later Wednesday afternoon.
Employees of the Greeneville business where McMurray was shot could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.