The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2020 “Crime in Tennessee” publication illustrates with statistics the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on lawbreaking activity.
The recently released report, which details the volume and types of crime reported by agencies statewide, compiles data submitted to TBI’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System, known as TIBRS.
It shows variations in overall offenses reported to the Greeneville Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department from 2020 compared to 2019.
GREENEVILLE POLICE
Highlights of 2020 data provided to the TBI by the Greeneville Police Department include:
- A crime clearance rate of 41.21% in 2020, down from 51.36% in 2019.
- There were 205 simple assault cases in all categories reported in 2020, compared to 150 in 2019. Of the 205, a total of 181 cases were in the domestic violence assault category, compared to 193 in 2019 and 223 in 2018.
- DUI arrests in 2020 total 84, compared to 77 in 2019 and 54 in 2018.
- In Group A Crimes Against Persons offenses, which typically includes the most serious crimes, there were 67 aggravated assault cases reported in 2020, compared to 44 in 2019 and 58 in 2018.
- There were 110 counterfeiting/forgery offenses in 2020, compared to 78 in 2019 and 67 in 2018.
- There were two robberies reported in 2020, the same number as 2019. There was one reported robbery in 2018.
- Theft/shoplifting cases totaled 161 in 2020, compared to 186 in 2019 and 234 in 2018.
- Theft from buildings totaled 73 in 2020, compared to 78 in 2019 and 98 reported in 2018.
- Theft from motor vehicles totaled 49 in 2020, compared to 57 in 2019 and 69 in 2018.
- Drug/narcotic violations totaled 143 in 2020, compared to 162 in 2019 and 190 in 2018.
- There was a similar drop in drug narcotic equipment violations, at 99 in 2020, compared to 134 in 2019 and 154 in 2018.
- Burglaries reported totaled 55 in 2020, compared to 52 in 2019 and 71 in 2018.
There was one domestic violence-related murder reported in 2020 in Greeneville. There was one murder each in 2019 and 2018 reported in the city.
Group A crimes against individuals reported in 2020 to the Greeneville Police Department totaled 1,393, compared to 1,503 in 2019. The police department made a total of 793 arrests in 2020, including 773 adults. The Greeneville Police Department made 967 arrests in 2019.
Factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted crime figures in 2020, police Assistant Chief Michael Crum said.
“COVID affected crime statistics in numerous ways. Law enforcement responded in person to far less complaints than usual, which always loses a portion of translation and communication,” Crum said.
He said suspect identification “has been horrible due to all the masks.”
“We also realize that the masks are going to continue that challenge going forward,” Crum said.
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Comparable figures for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department include:
- The crime clearance rate was 33.18% in 2020, compared to 39.56% in 2019 and 44.12% in 2018.
- There were 386 simple assault cases reported in 2020. Simple assault cases totaled 342 in 2019 and 356 in 2018.
- The total of simple assault crimes in the domestic violence victims category was 273 in 2020, compared to 230 in 2019. There were 243 in 2018.
- There were 54 DUI arrests in 2020, compared to 93 in 2019 and 86 in 2018.
- In Group A Crimes Against Persons offenses, there were 188 aggravated assault cases reported in 2020, compared to 155 in 2019 and 137 in 2018.
- There were 17 counterfeiting/forgery cases reported in 2020, compared to 16 in 2019 and nine in 2018.
- There were two robberies reported in 2020, compared to five in 2019 and nine in 2018.
- Theft/shoplifting cases totaled 20 in 2020, compared to 27 in 2019 and 49 in 2018.
- Theft from buildings reported totaled 137 in 2020, compared to 132 in 2019 and 174 in 2018.
- Theft from motor vehicles totaled 52 in 2020, compared to 86 in 2019 and 66 in 2018.
- Drug/narcotic violations totaled 134 in 2020, compared to 200 in 2019 and 216 in 2018.
- Drug /narcotic equipment violations totaled 148 in 2020, compared to 239 in 2019 and 265 in 2018.
- Burglaries reported totaled 198 in 2020, compared to 264 and 252 in 2018.
There were two murders in 2020 in Greene County. There were no murders reported in 2019 and one in 2018.
Overall offenses reported in 2020 to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department totaled 2,227, compared to 2,485 in 2019 and 2,636 in 2018.
“As far as the crime stats, we were also down on reports due to COVID and people staying home, which lowered our burglaries. We held off on serving misdemeanor non-violent (crime arrest) warrants to keep COVID out of the jail,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
OTHER AGENCIES, STATEWIDE FINDINGS
Other local law enforcement agencies also submitted reports of 2020 crime activity to the TBI.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, which covers a four-county area including Greene, reported 122 drug/narcotic violations and 123 drug/narcotic equipment violations in 2020, compared to 78 and 76 in those respective categories in 2019.
The Baileyton Police Department reported four simple assault cases, one DUI arrest, three aggravated assaults, and one theft/shoplifting case in 2020.
The Tusculum Police Department reported five simple assault cases, no DUI arrests, and one theft from a motor vehicle.
Statewide findings in the TBI publication include:
- A total of 506,558 Group A Crimes Against Persons offenses reported in 2020, a decrease of 5% from 2019.
- 136,407 Group A arrests made in 2020, of which 6.8% were juveniles.
- The crime rate per 100,000 for Group A offenses was 7,355.5.
- There were 18,167 DUI arrests in 2020, a decrease of 7.1% from 2019.
State law enforcement agency 2020 crime data “was undeniably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as workplaces, schools, and other community venues were closed,” according to the TBI.
The number of murders in Tennessee jumped 37% last year compared to 2019, according to the TBI report. The numbers increased from 498 in 2019 to 682 in 2020.
Crimes, including juvenile arrests on charges including murder and assault, decreased. There were 9,317 juveniles arrested in 2020, down 34% from 2019.
“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” TBI Director David Rausch said.
The full Crime In Tennessee report is available for download on TBI’s website, www.tn.gov/tbi.