Crime rates at Tusculum University and the Greeneville campus of Walters State Community College remained low in 2019, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s annual ‘Crime on Campus’ report.
The TBI report, released this week, details the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses in 2019.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY, WSCC
At Tusculum University, Group A offenses reported by the college include one forcible rape, four thefts from a building and one motor vehicle theft.
There were 11 drug-narcotic offenses reported, including seven violations for possession and four drug paraphernalia violations. There were seven drug-narcotic violations on campus reported in 2018.
The only offense listed in Group B offense category was one arrest for public intoxication.
The 2019 fall term undergraduate enrollment at Tusculum University is 1,512, along with a graduate enrollment of 205. Staff members total 235, with an additional 135 faculty members and nine security officers.
The Tusculum University campus population is listed at 2,096.
The crime rate at Walters State Community College is not broken down by campus in the TBI report. Walters State has four locations, including the main campus at Morristown and satellite locations at Greeneville and in Sevier and Claiborne counties.
Six assaults were reported, along with two thefts from a building and one drug-narcotic violation. One arrest for criminal trespass was made.
Walters State lists an undergraduate enrollment of 5,272, with 262 faculty/staff personnel and 16 security officers. The population on the Walters State campuses totals 5,812.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Crimes reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities increased by 3.6 percent from 2018 to 2019, but the number has decreased overall by 12.3 percent since 2016, according to the TBI report.
Assault offenses increased by 26.1 percent between 2018 and 2019. Aggravated assault increased by 31.4 percent, from 51 in 2018 to 67 in 2019. Reported simple assault offenses increased 20.9 percent, from 320 in 2018 to 387 in 2019.
The number of burglaries decreased by 26.2 percent, from 164 in 2018 to 121 in 2019.
Robbery offenses increased by 128.6 percent, from seven in 2018 to 16 in 2019
Fraud Offenses increased by 58.5 percent in 2019. The offense of “False Pretenses/Swindle/Con” comprised the largest proportion of reported frauds in 2019, showing an overall increase of 45.1 percent from 2018 to 2019.
The overall category of ‘Sex Offenses – Non-Consensual’ decreased by 20 percent in 2019 from the previous year. The offense of “Fondling” decreased by 16.2 percent from 2018-2019.
Offenses categorized as ‘Larceny/Theft’ comprised 26.7 percent of all reported offenses in 2019. “Theft From a Building” was most often reported in 2019, at 692 offenses, showing an 8.5 percent decrease from the 756 offenses reported in 2018.
The overall category of reported “Larceny/Theft” offenses has declined since 2016. Between 2016 and 2019, “Larceny/Theft” offenses decreased 13.5 percent.
The number of drug/narcotics and drug equipment violations decreased by 7.5 percent, from 982 in 2018 to 908 in 2019.
The report is based on data submitted to the TBI through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System program, which collects data on all crimes occurring in Tennessee. All law enforcement agencies, along with colleges and universities, are mandated to report crime statistics to the TBI. The report is produced from figures provided through the TIBRS program.
Information from the report “will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” TBI Director David B. Rausch wrote.
“The TBI strongly discourages the use of its published crime data to compare one agency to another. It is far more appropriate, in the TBI’s assessment, to compare an agency’s statistics over time,” the report said.