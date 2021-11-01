The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation this week launched an overhauled Tennessee Sex Offender Registry that was rebuilt to modernize its look and make the public safety resource more user-friendly.
That’s welcome news to those charged with keeping track of registered sex offenders in Greene County. As of Thursday, there are at least 130 registered sex offenders living in Greene County who are monitored by several different agencies.
The new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry “features clearer navigation, more robust email notifications, a heightened focus on fugitive offenders, and gives the public valuable resources related to personal and digital safety,” a TBI news release said.
The new registry took two years of planning and programming.
“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners. We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public, Shelly Smitherman, TBI assistant special agent in charge, said in the release.
The TBI serves as the repository for sex offender data, but local law enforcement agencies handle responsibilities related to updating offender profiles in accordance to state law. The overhaul of the public-facing registry follows updates made several years ago to the software systems law enforcement agencies use to update offender data.
Angie Weems, administrator of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Sex Offender Registry program, said in an email that key to the usefulness of the revamped sex offender registry is how current information contained on it is.
“It is only as good as the information that is entered. And also the information that is taken out. It’s supposed to make searching easier, but if an agency has not updated the offender’s information or taken out old information it really will not be any different than what we’re using now, but it is supposed to be able to help the public more,” Weems said.
There are currently 73 registered sex offenders living in Greene County who are supervised by Weems. The total includes 43 violent and 30 non-violent offenders, she said.
All offenders monitored by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department live outside Greeneville city limits. The Greeneville Police Department monitors registered sex offenders living in the city.
There are currently 16 offenders under the supervision of the Greenevillle Police Department, police Detective Stacey Hobbs said in an email.
“If you look at the sex offenders on the (sex offender registry) map you will see more than that. Some offenders are monitored and reported by probation and parole while under their supervision,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs referred to registered sex offenders under supervision through the Tennessee Department of Correction, who register with the state and report to the TDOC probation and parole office in Greeneville at 219 W. Depot St. Registered sex offenders from Greene and Hawkins counties are required to check in with officers attached to a specialized unit at the Greeneville office.
“We have approximately 41 sex offenders in Greene County under active TDOC supervision,” Dorinda Carter, TDOC communications director, said in an email.
All registered offenders, with the exception of juveniles, can be found on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s public access sex offender website. As of July 30, 2020, there were 24,944 adult sex offenders registered in Tennessee, according to the TBI.
To fund the project creating the new registry, TBI secured grant funding totaling more than $180,000 from the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking and the Office of Justice Programs at the U.S. Department of Justice.
A private vendor, Steeple Technologies, was used to program a majority of the new registry. TBI also worked with the State of Tennessee’s Strategic Technology Solutions group to refresh the mapping portion of the site.
The new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry has features that can be clicked on to reveal offender search results, email alerts, an offender locator map, Sex Offender Registry information and safety and education information about the program.
The site can be accessed on the TBI’s website. To view the new site, go to sor.tbi.tn.gov/home .