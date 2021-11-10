Despite the many challenges the pandemic presented both to industry and education, Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown has strengthened its footprint in Greene County, where the college has one of its largest student bodies, this year.
TCAT Morristown utilizes the Greene Technology Center (GTC), where it operates college classes after 3:30 p.m. and trains many local high school students enrolled at the technology center through dual enrollment during the school day.
Although the pandemic set these plans back a year from 2020, the neighboring Thomas Howard McNeese Educational Center is now also serving as a TCAT Service Center, and the college’s industrial electricity students were recently getting hands-on experience preparing the building to house three programs.
The expansion adds a new Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration technology program as well as more space for the existing industrial electricity and cosmetology programs, which will relocate. The additional space for cosmetology will allow for an additional daytime TCAT program in that building.
“We’re excited. COVID kind of hurt us a little bit,” Counselor Sandy Fine said. “It was definitely a setback because it takes a lot to get a new program approved, and site visits were put on hold and got backlogged, but the industrial electricity students are getting some really good hands-on training here setting up their classroom and getting the building ready.”
He said supply shortages also impacted some of the work, but it is coming together, and the McNeese building will soon be host to much more activity.
“It just takes time, but we’re up and ready to go. It’s very exciting,” Fine said.
Work was underway to get the HVAC classroom areas ready to go in late October, while the industrial electricity class plans to finish its transition to its new area by January, and daytime cosmetology courses are on track to begin in the summer, once work on that area is completed.
“There’s going to be a lot more room for cosmetology,” Fine said, and instructor Kim Brewer said the added square footage will be a great benefit.
“I am really looking forward to going next door. We will be able to have more clients come through, and that will be a huge benefit,” Brewer said.
Work throughout the building is supported by industrial electricity students.
“We’re basically redoing all the lights and wiring. We’re converting all the lighting to LED for energy efficiency, and we’re rewiring the whole building to what TCAT needs,” instructor Johnny Franklin said. “Normally this would all be a job for a maintenance team, but it’s good experience.”
He said his students also built the control panels used as training stations, which is typical, and they will move others from their current classroom in the technology center.
“It’s pretty cool to get to do this,” said Harper Cobble, one of the students who has installed some LED lights in the building.
“The most important factor to me is that we’re giving back by doing this, and anytime students get an opportunity to learn a career with hands-on experience, it pays dividends in the long run,” added Franklin.
In addition to the programs moving to the McNeese building, TCAT Morristown offers machine tool technology, computer information technology, welding and automotive technology programs at GTC. All are open to high school students for dual enrollment.
Since the deadline for dual enrollment for the fall semester has passed, while TCAT operates on an open entry enrollment basis allowing students to start learning at their convenience, Fine said, plans are for dual enrollment opportunities in the HVAC program to become available in the spring.
“There is a big demand in all of these programs, and we have good job placement after graduation,” Fine said. “Companies struggle to get workers, let alone skilled workers, but we’re doing the best we can to help over here at TCAT.”
TCAT Morristown President Jerry Young told members of both local school boards, who meet together quarterly to oversee the technology center, during the meeting in April that saw the board approve an agreement for TCAT’s use of the McNeese building, that of the 1,146 students trained by TCAT in the previous 18 months, 81% had completed their training during the pandemic and 94% were placed in jobs related to their training.
He also said Greene County accounts for one of the college’s largest student bodies, at 29% of its student population in TCAT Morristown’s 10-county service area.
Fine said there are still places available on many programs for students who would like to start this fall.
“Look us up online, and make sure you select Greeneville. It explains everything, but if you have any questions, feel free to call admissions or call me here at GTC after 3 p.m.,” Fine said.
For more information about TCAT Morristown, visit www.tcatmorristown.edu.