Valentine’s Day prompted a timely reminder from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and state Attorney General’s Office:
Don’t fall in love with a scammer.
“Millions of people use online dating apps and dream of meeting that perfect someone. Unfortunately, scammers are also looking to use these same apps to defraud unwary investors,” a TDCI news release cautions.
“It’s important to keep in mind that romance scams are on the rise. Take steps to help ensure your dream does not become a nightmare by falling for a romance scam,” the release advises.
A roman scam occurs when a person adopts a fake online identity to gain a person’s affection and trust. Scammers use the illusion of romance or intimacy to manipulate or steal from the victim. “Scammers will use various tricks to come across as genuine, and one obvious sign that you are communicating with a scammer is if they refuse to meet you in person. Often, the scammer will conveniently live outside the United States or work on an overseas project,” according to the release.
Eventually, the person will ask for money for an "amazing" business opportunity or even a medical emergency, according to the release.
“They may also ask you to send funds through a wire transfer or ask for your bank account details. These con artists are on most dating and social media sites,” according to the TDCI.
“In this age of social media and online dating, it’s easier than ever to make a connection, but please be cautious,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling said. “Protect yourself, and your wallet, by paying attention to the warning signs of fraud and romance scammers."
The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office also warns consumers to be wary of romance-related scams after the Federal Trade Commission released new data revealing top lies told by scammers.
The FTC reports romance scams cost nearly 70,000 consumers $1.3 billion in 2022.
Most commonly, scammers tell consumers they need money because a friend or relative is sick, hurt or in jail, the data reveals. The second most reported lie was that the scammer had investment advice to share with their newfound romantic interest according to a news release.
The FTC’s data highlights a growing tactic used by romance scammers: “sextortion.”
Romance scammers may convince a consumer to share explicit photos, and then threaten to share the photos with the consumer’s contacts. Consumers aged between 18 and 29 are six times more likely than older consumers to report this form of romance scam, the FTC reports.
To help consumers avoid falling victim to these scams, the FTC and the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs provided the following tips to reinforce a basic rule of thumb: Never send money or gifts to a sweetheart you haven’t met in person.
- Stop communicating with the person immediately.
- Talk with someone you trust. Do friends or family say they’re concerned about a new love interest?
- Search online for the type of job the person has plus the word “scammer.” Have other people posted similar stories? For example, search for “oil rig scammer” or “U.S. Army scammer.”
- Do a reverse image search of the person’s profile picture. Is it associated with another name or with details that don’t match up? Those are signs of a scam.
There are different ways to report a romance scam:
- If a romance scammer was paid with a gift card, wire transfer, credit or debit card, or cryptocurrency, contact the company or your bank right away. Tell them you paid a scammer and ask them to refund your money.
- If you think it’s a scam, report it to the FTC. Notify the social networking site or app where you met the scammer, too.
A TDCI blog on the topic can be found at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/blog/2023/2/7/informed-investor-advisory--romance-scams.html.
For more information on romance scams and investment fraud, visit tn.gov/securities.