Tennessee consumers waiting for the “green light” on buying a new or pre-owned vehicle during tax refund season should exercise caution against scammers, a Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance news release said.
The TDCI urges consumers “to educate themselves, learn the red flags of auto scams, and spot a ‘can’t-miss-deal’ that could actually be a scam before they sign any paperwork or buy a car,” the release said.
“Tennessee’s Motor Vehicle Commission reminds Tennesseans to not let the excitement overshadow consumers’ common sense when buying a vehicle,” Motor Vehicle Commission Executive Director Denise Lawrence said. “If you are in the market for a car, first research your options carefully to ensure you are making the most of your money and to prevent being scammed by a bad actor. Slow down, ask questions, and always use a licensed motor vehicle seller when purchasing a vehicle.”
A prevalent scam tactic any time of the year is known as “curbstoning.”
Curbstoning is the illegal sale of used vehicles under the false pretense of being the car’s owner in order to evade city or state regulations.
Curbstoning occurs when a person engages in the act of buying and selling used automobiles for profit but without a license, insurance, bond, sales tax number, federal tax ID, proper local permits or legally established place of business.
To prevent curbstoning, the TDCI advsises consumers to always buy from a licensed seller. Tennesseans can check the status of the license of an auto dealer or an auto salesperson by visiting verify.tn.gov.
Licensed dealers are required to disclose that they are a dealer in all forms of advertising, including social media such as Craigslist, by including either their business name or license number.
TIPS FOR BUYERS
Before shopping, the TDCI offers the following tips:
- Decide what is affordable. Don’t forget to factor in insurance, parking, gas and maintenance costs.
- Research the car’s value. Check free online car evaluation websites to find out the average price of the car you plan to buy and trade in.
- Look into financing before choosing a car. Ask about the financing terms (the number of months, down payment, interest rates and finance charges) if planning to buy. If planning to trade in an existing car, make sure to also research its fair trade-in value.
- All Tennessee auto dealers must be licensed by the Motor Vehicle Commission. Check a car dealer’s license status by visiting verify.tn.gov.
AT THE SALE SITE
- Examine the car carefully. Check the condition of the engine, tire wear, and any sign of an accident. Take the car for a test drive.
- Get a vehicle history report at the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System, at https://vehiclehistory.bja.ojp.gov/.
- If purchasing a used car, have an independent mechanic check the car first.
- Do not buy a car if the dealer won’t allow an inspection. Many safety defects will not be identified during a standard inspection, so consumers should also check for recalls.
- Review the contract carefully. Make sure all agreed upon repairs, fees, taxes, and warranties are written on the purchase contract before signing. Never sign a blank, incomplete, or unclear contract or buyers guide.
- Get the mileage in writing and ensure it matches the vehicle’s odometer.
- Get copies of all paperwork. Don’t leave without copies of everything that is signed.
- If the dealer is to complete the title work, be aware the buyer may be asked to sign a Limited Power of Attorney authorizing the dealership representative to sign your name to the title and registration documents. Read the form closely and get a copy before leaving.
- When purchasing a vehicle that will be subject to emission testing, the purchaser must request evidence that the vehicle will pass emissions testing prior to consummation of the purchase contract. If the vehicle has not been tested or pretested within 90 days of the proposed purchase date, the potential purchaser should request a pretest to ensure that it will pass prior to signing the contract.
- Notify the manufacturer about being the new owner when purchasing a used car, or if personal contact information changes. Consumers can also subscribe for email alerts at safercar.gov for future safety recalls.
- Unlike other transaction types, no right of rescission (or a “Cooling-off Period”) exists for vehicle sales transactions. When you drive it off the lot it is yours, so take the time to have it inspected and read all paperwork closely before signing.
Consumers who feel they have not been treated fairly and are not able to reach a satisfactory resolution with a car dealer can file a complaint with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission. Visit the TMVC at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/regboards/mvc.html or call 615-741-2711 and request the motor vehicle commission staff.